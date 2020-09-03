Teachers Day 2020: History, Significance, Celebration and Key Facts

Teachers Day 2020: Wondering why did India decide to celebrate a separate Teachers Day and how is it celebrated across the nation? Let’s find out!

Globally, Teachers Day is celebrated on 5th October; in India, we celebrate it on 5th September from 1962 onwards.

Why we Celebrate Teachers Day?

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was a renowned scholar, recipient of Bharat Ratna, first Vice- President and second President of independent India. He was born on 5 September, 1888. As an educationist, he was an advocate of edification and was a distinguished envoy, academician, and above all a great teacher.

As the common adage goes, the future of a country lies in the hands of its children, and teachers, as mentors, can mold students into future leaders who shape the destiny of India. They play an important role in our lives to become successful in career and business. They help us to become a good human being, a better member of society, and an ideal citizen of the country. Teacher’s Day is celebrated to acknowledge the challenges, hardships, and the special role that teachers play in our lives.

Importance of Teachers Day

Teachers Day is one such event for which students and teachers equally look forward to. Teachers Day is important for the students as it gives them a chance to understand the efforts put in by their teachers to ensure that they get a proper education. Similarly, teachers also look forward to the Teachers’ Day celebration as their efforts get recognised and honoured by students and other agencies as well.

Why is Teachers Day celebrated on 5 September?

Teachers should be respected and honoured. In India, on the eve of Teachers' Day, i.e. on 5 September, the National Teachers Awards are given to the meritorious teachers by the President of India. The awards are conferred as public gratitude to praiseworthy teachers working in primary schools, middle schools, and secondary schools.

Even according to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Teaching is not a profession, a way of life”. Further, he added that teaching is not a profession but “Jeevan Dharm” (a way of life) and asked teachers to understand changes happening across the world so that they can prepare the new generation to face them. In fact, it is a divine responsibility to guide and enlighten. He also said that India should regain the status of ‘Vishwaguru’ (leader in education) by giving high respect to teachers whom he asked to encourage students to think critically about issues concerning the nation. He told that "Teachers determination and sincerity will shape the destiny of the nation as they are laying the foundation and the building blocks of the society".

Who are Teachers?

Teachers nourish and prepare students for their future as they are the real icon of knowledge and wisdom. They create awareness among the students and common people. They are the source of light in the world that has been darkened due to ignorance. Our teachers are the true pillars of our success. They help us garner knowledge, improve our skills, grow confidence as well as they help us to choose the right path to success. But, despite playing such a crucial role in the lives of students and in nation-building, they rarely are shown the gratitude that they deserve. So, as a student, it is our duty to thank them at least once a year and Teachers’ Day gives us an ideal opportunity to do so!.

As it is rightly said that:

In addition to their own teachers and mentors, 5th September is also a day when a person can look back, and be inspired by the life and works of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. Dr. Radhakrishnan hailed from a small city boy and with the help of education, he became an esteemed politician and a visionary educationist.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan: 13 Interesting Facts about him

Dr. S. Radhakrishnan is one of the most renowned writers in contemporary India. He has made significant contributions to a variety of subjects starting from theoretical, theological, moral, instructive, communal, and enlightening subjects. He wrote several articles to many recognised journals which are of great importance.

Why is Teachers Day Celebrated?

Dr. Radhakrishnan became President of India in 1962. He was approached by some of his friends and students who requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday on 5 September. Dr. S. Radhakrishnan responded, "Instead of observing my birthday discretely, it would be my pompous privilege if 5th September is scrutinised as Teachers' Day". Such a request coming from the President of India clearly showcased Dr. S. Radhakrishnan's affection and dedication for teachers. From then onwards, India celebrates Teachers' Day on 5th September.

On Teachers Day, students hold different activities to entertain teachers at schools and colleges. These activities include singing competition, dance competition, recitation of poems, mimicry of teachers, lots of games children play with teachers, plan a picnic, offer gifts and at last, they thank teachers by expressing their gratitude.

Teachers Day is a great occasion for celebrating and enjoying the relationship between teachers and students. So, try to meet your teachers on the day and convey your wishes. If they are far then send them a message and make his/her day memorable.

It is rightly said that Teaching is not a service, profession, or job. It is a pillar of society.

