Teacher’s Day Essay 2023: Short, Long Essay & 10 Line in English For Last Minute Preparations

Teacher's Day Essay: The young mind is all set to celebrate Teacher's Day tomorrow. From speech to gift selection, blackboard direction, inspiring quotes, essay and food on the plate everything is near final to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. But just in case you are running behind, here is your last chance to prepare the essay for Teacher's Day.

Teachers play a great and important role in our lives. It is celebrated on September 5 every year in India. Teacher’s Day was first celebrated in the year 1962. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President and Second President of India, Dr. S Radhakrishnan. He was highly devoted to education and well known as a scholar, diplomat, President of India and most importantly a Teacher. He said that, instead of celebrating September 5 as his birthday personally, people should celebrate it as Teacher’s Day. The day is celebrated all across the Nation with great enthusiasm and respect for the teaching community. Students make greeting cards to express their love and gratitude to their teachers. Various competitions and programmes are organized in schools and other institutes. Ministry of Education also gives National Awards To Teacher 2023 to some special teachers for their extraordinary contribution.

Teacher’s Day Short Essay

Every year on the birth anniversary of of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, Teacher's Day is observed in India. He had a strong commitment to the teaching profession. It is stated that once some students approached him and asked whether he would like people to celebrate his birthday on September 5. He then retorted that you should recognize all teachers on this day as Teachers' Day in order to honour them for their outstanding efforts and achievements rather than just me on my birthday. Teachers are the real builders of the nation's future, shaping the lives of the students who will ultimately influence the future of the nation.

Teachers play great and a very significant role in nation-building. However, no one in the community was considering the value of teachers. The sole leader of India, President Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, deserves all the credit for suggesting that we observe his birthday as Teachers' Day. Every year since 1962, the fifth of September has been recognized as Teacher's Day. In addition to imparting knowledge, our professors help us develop our personalities, levels of confidence, and skills. They enable us to overcome any challenges we may face throughout life. Happy Teacher's Day!!

Long Essay on Teacher’s Day in English

Everybody enjoys Teacher's Day, but it is no less than a festival for teachers and students. Every year on September 5th, it is observed by students to honour their teachers. It is observed during Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary, the first Vice-President of India and a dedicated teacher. He was a strong advocate for education and was well-known for his work as a scholar, diplomat, teacher, and President of India.

Teacher’s Day is a great occasion for celebrating and enjoying the relationship between teachers and students. Nowadays, it is marked with great enthusiasm and joy in schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions by both students and teachers. Teachers are given lots of wishes about long life from their students. In the modern time, the celebration strategy of the teacher’s day has been standard.

The interaction between teachers and pupils is something to be thankful for and cherish for life. These days, both students and teachers participate in the celebration in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions with great passion and joy.

We should recognize the importance and worth of our teachers in our lives and observe Teachers' Day annually to honour them for a job well done. More than our parents, teachers shape our minds to succeed. And it's our responsibility to bring laurels to their names, following all the lessons and teachings. Happy Teacher’s Day!!

