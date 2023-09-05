Happy Teacher’s Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages to Wish Your Teachers, Father and Mother

Happy Teacher's Day 2023: The first teachers' day in India was observed on September 5. Since then it's been an annual tradition. It commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President and second President of India, Dr. S Radhakrishnan.

Take this opportunity to express your gratitude and thankfulness to your teachers, father, mother, and educators with the message below.

Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes For Mothers

Hey Mom, thank you for being my guiding light, unwavering support and shaping me into what I am today. Happy Teachers Day!

Dear Mom, thank you for teaching me the most valuable lesson of life. You will always be my first and best teacher!

Happy Teacher’s Day Mom! I will be forever grateful for your patience, wisdom and unconditional love you shower on us.

I wanna thank the woman who taught me to walk, talk, and dream. Thank you for everything from the core of my heart!

To the greatest mom in the universe. Your advice and suggestions add meaning to my life. Happy Teacher’s Day Mom!

I can’t find a better day to acknowledge you and your presence. I am gonna cherish you and your teaching today, tomorrow and forever!

Dear Mum, thank you for showing trust in me and for your constant encouragement. You are really an amazing mother and a mentor!

It’s you who taught me the importance of kindness, empathy and hard work. Happy Teacher’s Day to the beacon of light in my life.

"Mom, you've taught me to face challenges with courage and to embrace success with humility. Happy Teacher's Day to the one who has shaped my character."

"On Teacher's Day, I want to honour the one who has been my lifelong teacher, mentor, and role model. Thank you, Mom, for your love, lessons, and unwavering support."

Teacher’s Day 2023: Greetings For Fathers

"Dad, on Teacher's Day, I want to thank you for being my lifelong teacher. Your wisdom, love, and guidance have been the greatest lessons of all. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"To the first and most important teacher in my life, my dad. Your lessons in kindness, perseverance, and integrity have shaped me into who I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"Dear Dad, you've not only been my father but also my greatest mentor. Your unwavering support and valuable life lessons have been my guiding light. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"On this Teacher's Day, I want to acknowledge the wisdom you've shared with me throughout my life. You've been my constant source of inspiration. Thank you, Dad!"

"To the man who taught me the most important lessons in life by his actions and words - my dad. Happy Teacher's Day! I'm forever grateful for your guidance."

"Dad, you've always been there to teach me the things that really matter - love, respect, and the importance of family. You're my eternal teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"On Teacher's Day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Dad. You've not only educated me but also instilled values that have helped me become a better person. Thank you."

"To my dad, who taught me that learning is a lifelong journey and that every experience is a lesson. Your wisdom has been my greatest asset. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"Dad, your love and guidance have been the best education I could ever receive. You've taught me the most important lessons in life, and I'm forever grateful. Happy Teacher's Day!"

"On this special day, I want to salute the best teacher in the world, my Dad. Your patience, knowledge, and love have been my greatest lessons. Happy Teacher's Day!"

Teacher’s Day 2023: Messages For Teachers

Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day!

To the world, you may just be a teacher, but to me, you are a hero. Best Wishes for Teacher's Day!

May your day be filled with appreciation and love for all the lives you've touched. Wish you a very happy Teacher's Day!

Happy Teacher's Day to the one who taught me not just subjects, but also valuable life lessons.

You are not just a teacher; you are a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. Happy Teacher's Day!

To the teacher who believed in me when I didn't believe in myself, thank you. Happy Teacher's Day!

You are more than just a teacher to me. You are a mentor, a friend, and a role model. Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself.

Thank you for lighting the spark of knowledge in me. Happy Teachers Day!

Happy Teachers Day to the teacher who always goes the extra mile. You are appreciated more than you know.

You are a diamond in the rough. Thank you for being a great teacher.

Teacher’s Day 2023: Special Message From Parents

“Wishing a very Happy Teacher’s Day to the most inspiring teacher who came into our child’s life as a blessing.”

“Dear teacher, I send you happy Teachers Day wishes through this text message for guiding and educating my son to excel so well in his studies. I am really very grateful and thankful for your guidance.”

“To sweet teacher, I wish you a happy teacher’s day. Your education and guidance have made my daughter excel in her studies and I am really very thankful for your effort.”

“Dear teacher, through this text message, I wish you a happy teacher’s day on this special day. I also send heartfelt thankful wishes and am grateful for you to have mentored my son so well.”

“Cute teacher, I wish you a happiness-filled teacher’s day and thank you for guiding and educating my son so well to make him what a good person he is today. I am really very grateful for your effort.”

“We are really blessed that our child has found such an amazing teacher who has always been there to guide him. Warm wishes on Teachers Day.”

“There is nothing in this world that can be the biggest support for a child than a teacher who motivates and encourages him. Happy Teachers Day to you.”

“As parents, we don’t have to worry about our child because he has a teacher who is always there to take care of him. Wishing a very Happy Teachers Day to you.”

“On the occasion of Teachers Day, we extend our warm wishes to a teacher who has always put herself before her students and that is what makes you the best. Happy Teachers Day.”

“Being a teacher is not easy and being such a wonderful teacher is truly impressive. We are lucky that our child has a teacher like you. Warm wishes on Teachers Day to you.”

