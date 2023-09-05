Happy Teacher’s Day 2023: Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages to Wish Your Teachers, Father and Mother
Teacher's Day 2023: Check out this article for best messages, quotes, status, stories and more to share on Teacher's Day.
Best Message, Wishes, Status & Quotes For Teacher's Day 2023
Happy Teacher's Day 2023: The first teachers' day in India was observed on September 5. Since then it's been an annual tradition. It commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Vice-President and second President of India, Dr. S Radhakrishnan.
Take this opportunity to express your gratitude and thankfulness to your teachers, father, mother, and educators with the message below.
Teachers’ Day 2023: Wishes For Mothers
- Hey Mom, thank you for being my guiding light, unwavering support and shaping me into what I am today. Happy Teachers Day!
- Dear Mom, thank you for teaching me the most valuable lesson of life. You will always be my first and best teacher!
- Happy Teacher’s Day Mom! I will be forever grateful for your patience, wisdom and unconditional love you shower on us.
- I wanna thank the woman who taught me to walk, talk, and dream. Thank you for everything from the core of my heart!
- To the greatest mom in the universe. Your advice and suggestions add meaning to my life. Happy Teacher’s Day Mom!
- I can’t find a better day to acknowledge you and your presence. I am gonna cherish you and your teaching today, tomorrow and forever!
- Dear Mum, thank you for showing trust in me and for your constant encouragement. You are really an amazing mother and a mentor!
- It’s you who taught me the importance of kindness, empathy and hard work. Happy Teacher’s Day to the beacon of light in my life.
- "Mom, you've taught me to face challenges with courage and to embrace success with humility. Happy Teacher's Day to the one who has shaped my character."
- "On Teacher's Day, I want to honour the one who has been my lifelong teacher, mentor, and role model. Thank you, Mom, for your love, lessons, and unwavering support."
Teacher’s Day 2023: Greetings For Fathers
- "Dad, on Teacher's Day, I want to thank you for being my lifelong teacher. Your wisdom, love, and guidance have been the greatest lessons of all. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "To the first and most important teacher in my life, my dad. Your lessons in kindness, perseverance, and integrity have shaped me into who I am today. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "Dear Dad, you've not only been my father but also my greatest mentor. Your unwavering support and valuable life lessons have been my guiding light. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "On this Teacher's Day, I want to acknowledge the wisdom you've shared with me throughout my life. You've been my constant source of inspiration. Thank you, Dad!"
- "To the man who taught me the most important lessons in life by his actions and words - my dad. Happy Teacher's Day! I'm forever grateful for your guidance."
- "Dad, you've always been there to teach me the things that really matter - love, respect, and the importance of family. You're my eternal teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "On Teacher's Day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Dad. You've not only educated me but also instilled values that have helped me become a better person. Thank you."
- "To my dad, who taught me that learning is a lifelong journey and that every experience is a lesson. Your wisdom has been my greatest asset. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "Dad, your love and guidance have been the best education I could ever receive. You've taught me the most important lessons in life, and I'm forever grateful. Happy Teacher's Day!"
- "On this special day, I want to salute the best teacher in the world, my Dad. Your patience, knowledge, and love have been my greatest lessons. Happy Teacher's Day!"
Teacher’s Day 2023: Messages For Teachers
- Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself. Wishing you a Happy Teacher's Day!
- To the world, you may just be a teacher, but to me, you are a hero. Best Wishes for Teacher's Day!
- May your day be filled with appreciation and love for all the lives you've touched. Wish you a very happy Teacher's Day!
- Happy Teacher's Day to the one who taught me not just subjects, but also valuable life lessons.
- You are not just a teacher; you are a mentor, a friend, and an inspiration. Happy Teacher's Day!
- To the teacher who believed in me when I didn't believe in myself, thank you. Happy Teacher's Day!
- You are more than just a teacher to me. You are a mentor, a friend, and a role model. Thank you for inspiring me to be the best version of myself.
- Thank you for lighting the spark of knowledge in me. Happy Teachers Day!
- Happy Teachers Day to the teacher who always goes the extra mile. You are appreciated more than you know.
- You are a diamond in the rough. Thank you for being a great teacher.
Teacher’s Day 2023: Special Message From Parents
- “Wishing a very Happy Teacher’s Day to the most inspiring teacher who came into our child’s life as a blessing.”
- “Dear teacher, I send you happy Teachers Day wishes through this text message for guiding and educating my son to excel so well in his studies. I am really very grateful and thankful for your guidance.”
- “To sweet teacher, I wish you a happy teacher’s day. Your education and guidance have made my daughter excel in her studies and I am really very thankful for your effort.”
- “Dear teacher, through this text message, I wish you a happy teacher’s day on this special day. I also send heartfelt thankful wishes and am grateful for you to have mentored my son so well.”
- “Cute teacher, I wish you a happiness-filled teacher’s day and thank you for guiding and educating my son so well to make him what a good person he is today. I am really very grateful for your effort.”
- “We are really blessed that our child has found such an amazing teacher who has always been there to guide him. Warm wishes on Teachers Day.”
- “There is nothing in this world that can be the biggest support for a child than a teacher who motivates and encourages him. Happy Teachers Day to you.”
- “As parents, we don’t have to worry about our child because he has a teacher who is always there to take care of him. Wishing a very Happy Teachers Day to you.”
- “On the occasion of Teachers Day, we extend our warm wishes to a teacher who has always put herself before her students and that is what makes you the best. Happy Teachers Day.”
- “Being a teacher is not easy and being such a wonderful teacher is truly impressive. We are lucky that our child has a teacher like you. Warm wishes on Teachers Day to you.”
Teacher’s Day 2023: Famous Quotes
- "The mediocre teacher says. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires." - William Arthur Ward
- "A teacher affects eternity; they can never tell where their influence stops." - Henry Adams
- "The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don't tell you what to see." - Alexandra K. Trenfor
- "One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai
- "Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire." - William Butler Yeats
- "Teachers can change lives with just the right mix of chalk and challenges." - Joyce Meyer
- “It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression & knowledge.”- Albert Einstein
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.