10 Youngest Chess Grandmasters in India, Ranked by Age

India is witnessing a growth in Grandmasters in chess, with 35 GM titles awarded since the 2020's. Two Indian teenagers D Gukesh and R Pragganandhaa were among the youngest grandmasters in the history of chess. Both earned their Grandmaster (GM) titles well before their 13th birthdays. Let us explore the list of the 10 youngest grandmasters of India in the lines below.

What Does "Grandmaster" Mean in Chess?

Grandmaster is the highest title awarded to a chess player by FIDE, or the World Chess Federation. To achieve a GM title, a player has to cross the 2500 rating threshold and obtain three norms also called GM norms in order to qualify for the title, and once you earn the title, it will stay forever.

List of Youngest Indian Grandmasters

The following is a list of the youngest Indian grandmasters: