10 Youngest Chess Grandmasters in India, Ranked by Age
India has some of the best chess players in the world. Check out the list of 10 youngest chess grandmasters in India here.
India is witnessing a growth in Grandmasters in chess, with 35 GM titles awarded since the 2020's. Two Indian teenagers D Gukesh and R Pragganandhaa were among the youngest grandmasters in the history of chess. Both earned their Grandmaster (GM) titles well before their 13th birthdays. Let us explore the list of the 10 youngest grandmasters of India in the lines below.
What Does "Grandmaster" Mean in Chess?
Grandmaster is the highest title awarded to a chess player by FIDE, or the World Chess Federation. To achieve a GM title, a player has to cross the 2500 rating threshold and obtain three norms also called GM norms in order to qualify for the title, and once you earn the title, it will stay forever.
List of Youngest Indian Grandmasters
The following is a list of the youngest Indian grandmasters:
|
Rank
|
Player Name
|
Age at Receiving GM Title
|
1
|
Gukesh Dommaraju
|
12 years, 7 months, 17 days
|
2
|
Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu
|
12 years, 10 months, 13 days
|
3
|
Parimarjan Negi
|
13 years, 4 months, 22 days
|
4
|
Raunak Sadhwani
|
13 years, 9 months, 28 days
|
5
|
Nihal Sarin
|
14 years, 1 month, 1 day
|
6
|
Bharath Subramaniyam
|
14 years, 2 months, 23 days
|
7
|
Aryan Chopra
|
14 years, 9 months, 3 days
|
8
|
Leon Luke Mendonca
|
14 years, 9 months, 17 days
|
9
|
Arjun Erigaisi
|
14 years, 11 months, 13 days
|
10
|
Pranav Anand
|
15 years, 10 months
Top 5 Youngest Indian Grandmasters in India
1. D Gukesh (12 years, 7 months)
D Gukesh or Gukesh Dommaraju is the youngest GM from India, he was honoured with the GM status when he was 12 yrs 7 months old. Gukesh later became the World Chess Champion in December 2024 by defeating Ding Liren.
2. R Praggnanandhaa (12 years, 10 months)
R Praggnandhaa is the second youngest grandmaster of India. He became only the third Indian to beat a reigning world number one when he defeated World Number One Magnus Carlsen in a rapid game in 2022, and also the first Indian to win a Chess Grand Tour title in 2026.
3. Parimarjan Negi (13 years, 4 months)
Back in 2006, long before the arrival of D Gukesh or R Praggnanandhaa, the youngest GM from India was Parimarjan Negi, a title which he held for over a decade.
4. Raunak Sadhwani (13 years, 9 months)
Sadhwani is the 10th youngest grandmaster in chess history. He became GM at 13 years and later won a bronze medal with the Indian team at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.
5. Nihal Sarin (14 years, 1 month)
Nihal Sarin from Kerala was a former world champion at the U-10 level, he is known for his sharp brain, and fast calculation in rapid and blitz formats.
Check out other interesting articles from the general knowledge section to boost your knowledge of national and international topics. Stay connected with Jagran Josh.
Deputy Manager - Editorial
Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
His background in a wide range of content areas and his ability to move between them make him a trusted voice to readers who want reliable, well-researched content across a variety of disciplines.
In his leisure time, Mriganka enjoys reading fiction novels and watching action and thriller movies, and cricket, which not only hone his storytelling skills but also keep his editorial vision fresh and dynamic.