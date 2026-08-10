AI In Education: How Karnataka, Mizoram, UP And Delhi Are Preparing For AI Education

Several Indian states are taking steps to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in schools and classrooms. Karnataka, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi have announced or explored initiatives ranging from AI learning and teacher training to STEM labs and dedicated AI institutions.

Schools across India may soon see Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming part of classroom teaching and learning. Several states, including Karnataka, Mizoram, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, have taken initiatives towards AI education, including discussions and collaborations with technology companies such as Google. While AI can support personalised learning and help students and teachers, its use in education also raises concerns about its impact on critical thinking and reasoning skills. Howard Gardner, a professor at the School of Regulation and Global Governance at the Australian National University, has stressed the need to ensure that AI expands rather than replaces human capabilities. How AI Could Be Integrated Into Classrooms As states expand AI education, the technology could be integrated into classrooms in several ways. AI-powered tools may help teachers create lesson plans, generate personalised learning material and identify areas where individual students need additional support. Students could use AI tools for research, coding, language learning, simulations and interactive problem-solving.

Mizoram Schools Likely To Get AI Integration In Classrooms Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, a few days ago, held a series of meetings with representatives from Google and the BRICS Entrepreneur Alliance India. During his meeting with Google, he explored collaboration between Google Gemini AI and the Mizoram School Education Department to integrate Artificial Intelligence into classroom teaching and learning. The Google delegation said it would provide free AI education to teachers in Mizoram schools to support the adoption of AI in education. AI University In Karnataka Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, during Google I/O Connect India 2026 in July, announced that an AI university will be established in the state. Shivakumar also said that he aims to introduce AI learning from Class 6 onwards. The announcement came ahead of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, scheduled to be held from November 17 to November 19, 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

AI As Optional Subject In UP Schools The Joint Director of Education for the Lucknow region (Secondary Education), Pradeep Kumar, announced during a Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council workshop that AI may soon be offered as an optional subject in secondary schools across the state. The Joint Director also emphasised the need to make students aware of both the advantages and limitations of AI before its implementation in schools. Delhi’s STEM Lab Initiative For Innovation Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on August 6 unveiled a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Pitampura under the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. The lab will provide students with practical exposure to STEM subjects and encourage innovation. Gupta said the labs would help students gain experience in areas including robotics, Artificial Intelligence, coding, electronics, Internet of Things (IoT) and space science.