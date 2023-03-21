AIBE 17 Result 2023 Expected By This Month, Check at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 17 Result 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVII) results soon in online mode. As per media reports, AIBE 17 result 2023 is expected to be released by end of March or first week of April 2023. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the release date of AIBE 17 result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their AIBE 17 result 2023 on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

They have to use their roll number and date of birth to download AIBE (XVII) 17 scorecard. Candidates who appeared for the examination can get Certificate of Practice (COP) once they have qualified for AIBE as per the minimum marks criteria. AIBE (XVII) 17 was held on February 5, 2023, for lawyers (or fresh law graduates) who are yet to obtain the Certificate of Practice (COP).

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Date

Candidates can check the expected date of AIBE XVII result from the table provided below -

Events Dates AIBE 17 Result End of March or first week of April 2023 AIBE XVII February 5, 2023

How To Download AIBE 17 Result 2023?

BCI will not send AIBE 2023 results via any other mode. They have to check and download their AIBE XVII result in online mode at the official website. Check below the steps to know how to download AIBE 17 Result 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - allindiabarexamination.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on result link.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

5th Step - The qualifying status of AIBE 17 will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download this page and take a printout as well.

AIBE 17 Result 2023 Qualifying Status

As per updates, AIBE 17 results 2023 will likely to include details like roll number and qualifying status of candidates as - Pass or Fail. AIBE XVII result will not contain any sectional or overall scores secured in the examination. To qualify for the exam, candidates must secure a minimum of 40 marks (SC/ST candidates need 35 marks) out of a total of 100 marks, as per the minimum qualifying marks. Those who qualify in the AIBE 2023 exam will be issued the Certificate of Practice, which is mandatory to practice in a court of law.

