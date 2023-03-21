CUET PG 2023: Registration Begins Today at cuet.nta.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Exam Fees, How to Apply Here

CUET PG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency has commenced the application process for the CUET PG 2023 examinations in online mode. Students who are interested in applying for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exams 2023 to get admission into various postgraduate programmes in CUET participating universities can now register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the applications for CUET PG 2023 is April 19.

CUET PG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

CUET PG 2023 Exam Fees

Students who are appearing for the CUET PG exams 2023 can check the registrations fees details in the table given below.



Category In India Outside India Application fees (for up to three Test Papers) For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) Application fees (for up to three Test Papers) For Additional Test Papers (Per Test Paper) General Rs 1,000 Rs 500







Rs 5,000







Rs 1,500 OBC-NCL/ Gen EWS Rs 800 Rs 400 SC/ST/ Third Gender Rs 750 Rs 400 PwBD Rs 700 Rs 400

Who is Eligible for CUET PG 2023?

Candidates must have passed their bachelor's degree or any equivalent examination irrespective of their age can appear for CUET PG 2023 exam. There is no age limit for the candidates to appear for the CUET Post Graduate examination 2023. It is advisable for the students to read the information bulletin carefully before applying for the CUET PG 2023 examination.

CUET PG 2023 Information Bulletin - Direct Link

How to Register for CUET PG 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate exams 2023 to get admission into various postgraduate programmes in CUET-participating universities can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Visit CUET's official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the CUET PG 2023 Registration link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details i.e. application number and password

Step 4: Enter all the details as mentioned in the CUET PG 2023 application form

Step 5: Now, upload all the necessary documents such as signature, photograph, category certificate etc

Step 6: After this, make the online payment of CUET PG 2023 registration fees

Step 7: Cross-check all the details in the application form and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 8: The CUET PG 2023 application form will appear on the screen

Step 9: Download the CUET PG application form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future reference

