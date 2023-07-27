  1. Home
Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling registration 2023 deadline extended, check date and time here

Andhra Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023: YSRUHS has extended the deadline to register for AP MBBS/BDS till today - July 27, 2023. Candidates can apply for Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling online at ugcq.ysruhs.com till 6 PM. Check list of documents required

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 12:33 IST
Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling registration 2023 deadline extended
Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling registration 2023 deadline extended

Andhra Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023: Dr Y.S.R University of Health Sciences has extended the last date to apply for AP NEET UG counselling. Now, candidates can register to participate in the Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling till today - July 27 by 6 PM. They can apply online the official website: ugcq.ysruhs.com. Earlier, the last date to fill AP NEET counselling registration form was July 26, 2023. 

It has stated in the notice that, “The last date of submission of online application forms by eligible candidates duly uploading of scanned original documents of admission into MBBS and BDS courses for the seats available under Competent Authority Quota in the colleges affiliated to Dr YSR UHS, Vijayawada and also for MBBS course in Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (under SVIMS), Tirupati for the academic year 2023-24 is extended upto 6.00 PM of 27-07-2023.”

Andhra Pradesh NEET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check below the extended date for Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling registration: 

Events 

Dates 

AP NEET counselling registration last date 

July 27, 2023 by 6 PM

How to Apply for Andhra Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023? 

The process to apply for counselling is online. Candidates can check the steps to apply or register below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ugcq.ysruhs.com

Step 2: Click on the Registration link, on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter the following details: NEET roll number, rank, date of birth and mobile number 

Step 4: Enter the security code and select validate

Step 5: After registration, login with NEET roll number and AP NEET registration number

Step 6: Complete the application form by filling in all the details and uploading the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and take a printout of it 

AP NEET 2023 Counselling Application Fee

Candidates can check the category-wise application fees below in the table: 

Categories

Fees

General/OBC

Rs. 2,950

SC/ST

Rs. 2,360

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling and locking date extended, get updates here
