NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling and locking date extended, get updates here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking last date till today: July 27, 2023. According to MCC, the date has been extended due to the scrutiny of candidates who have applied for nationality conversion from Indian to NRI which is still going on.

It has been notified on the website that, "Accordingly, to provide adequate time for candidates to exercise choices, the time for Choice Filling is being extended till 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023. The Choice Locking will be effective from 03:00 P.M of 27.07.2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023."

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

MCC has not announced any other change in the NEET counselling dates for round 1. Only the last date for choice filling and locking has been extended. Check below the table to know the dates:

Events Dates NEET UG Choice Filling last date July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM NEET UG Choice Locking last date July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM NEET UG seat allotment result July 29, 2023 Uploading of documents at MCC portal July 30, 2023 NEET UG reporting for round 1 July 31 to August 4, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG counselling 2023?

Candidates can fill and lock their choices online at the official website. Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register by entering asked credentials

Step 3: Login using the credentials generated

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the choices made before the last date

What documents are required for NEET counselling 2023?

After the announcement of the seat allotment result of NEET MBBS, candidates have to upload their documents by the specified date. Check below the list of documents:

NEET Admit Card

NEET Scorecard

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin Today, Check Steps to Register, Seat Availability Here