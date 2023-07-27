NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice filling and locking date extended, get updates here

  1. Home
NEET Counselling 2023: MCC has extended the deadline to fill and lock choices till today - July 27, 2023. Candidates can fill their NEET MBBS/BDS choices and lock it till 11:55 PM at mcc.nic.in. Know steps to apply

Updated: Jul 27, 2023 11:16 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the choice filling and locking last date till today: July 27, 2023. According to MCC, the date has been extended due to the scrutiny of candidates who have applied for nationality conversion from Indian to NRI which is still going on. 

It has been notified on the website that, "Accordingly, to provide adequate time for candidates to exercise choices, the time for Choice Filling is being extended till 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023. The Choice Locking will be effective from 03:00 P.M of 27.07.2023 upto 11:55 P.M of 27.07.2023."

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Choice Filling and Locking - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates 

MCC has not announced any other change in the NEET counselling dates for round 1. Only the last date for choice filling and locking has been extended. Check below the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET UG Choice Filling last date 

July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM

NEET UG Choice Locking last date 

July 27, 2023 till 11:55 PM

NEET UG seat allotment result 

July 29, 2023

Uploading of documents at MCC portal

July 30, 2023

NEET UG reporting for round 1

July 31 to August 4, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG counselling 2023? 

Candidates can fill and lock their choices online at the official website. Only registered candidates can fill in their choices for NEET counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register by entering asked credentials

Step 3: Login using the credentials generated

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the choices made before the last date 

What documents are required for NEET counselling 2023?

After the announcement of the seat allotment result of NEET MBBS, candidates have to upload their documents by the specified date. Check below the list of documents: 

  • NEET Admit Card
  • NEET Scorecard
  • Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
  • Class 12 certificate and mark sheet
  • ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
  • Eight passport size photographs
  • Provisional Allotment Letter
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)

