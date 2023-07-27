  1. Home
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registrations Begin, Check Steps to Register, Seat Availability Here

NEET PG counselling round 1 seat allotment registrations has begun today, July 27, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply can submit their registrations through the link available online. The last date to apply is August 1, 2023. 

Jul 27, 2023
NEET PG Counselling Round 1: The Medical Counselling Committee has begun the registration process for the NEET PG 2023 counselling today, July 27, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the counselling procedure can submit their registration and applications for the All India Quota (AIQ) seats through the link provided on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for students to submit their registrations is also provided below.

NEET PG counselling is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for the 50% AIQ seats offered in medical colleges across the country. As per the schedule given, a total of three counselling rounds and one online stray vacancy round will be conducted for the admissions to postgraduate programmes. 

 It is mandatory for students to register for the counselling round before submitting their counselling, choice filling applications. NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on August 5, 2023.

NEET PG Round 1 2023 Registration - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round Details

Particulars

Details

NEET PG 2023 counselling rounds

AIQ Round 1

AIQ Round 2

AIQ Round 3

Online Stray Vacancy Round

Counselling reservation
  • SC.- 15%
  • ST.- 7.5%
  • OBC.- (Non-Creamy Layer) - 27%
  • PwD - 5%
  • EWS - 10%

NEET PG counselling registrations commence

July 27, 2023

Round 1 result

August 5, 2023

How to Register for NEET PG 2023 Round 1 Counselling

The registration and application link for NEET PG 2023 counselling is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Students are required to first register following which they can fill out the applications and submit the choices for seat allotment. The steps to follow when applying for the counselling round are available here. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the medical counselling committee

Step 2: Click on the PG counselling registration link

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter the required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Enter the choices of course and college in the order of preference for allotment

Step 6: Submit the counselling fee

Step 7: Save the application and click on the final submission

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Seats Available

NEET PG 2023 counselling is conducted for the admission to 50% All India Quota Seats offered in the  6,102 medical colleges and 649 hospitals. According to the numbers available, there are 26,168 seats for the Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme, 13,649 for the Master of Surgery (MS), 922 seats for the PG Diploma programme and 1,338 seats for the Diplomate of National Board Centralised Entrance Test (DNB-CET)\.

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling, Locking Facility Ends Today, Know How to Fill Choices Here
