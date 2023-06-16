  1. Home
AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Thapala Jagdish Tops With 169 Marks, Check Rank and Score of Toppers Here

AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University has announced the names of toppers and their scores. This year, Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy bagged rank 1 by securing 169.65 marks in the exam. Check list of AP ICET toppers list 2023 here

Updated: Jun 16, 2023 13:09 IST
AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu has released the Andhra Pradesh ICET toppers along with their marks. As per the ICET toppers list 2023, Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy secured rank 1 with 169.65 marks in the exam. This time, the top 9 rank holders are boys and only one girl is in the top 10. 

Earlier, the officials announced the result for 44,343 candidates who appeared in the state-level MBA entrance exam on June 15, 2023.  The AP ICET scorecard 2023 download link is active now at: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download the ICET results 2023. 

AP ICET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

AP ICET Rank Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP ICET 2023 Toppers List 

Candidates can check below the table to know the names and marks secured by the AP ICET toppers: 

Rank

AP ICET Toppers

Marks

1

Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy

169.6554

2

Vedantam Sai Venkata Kartik

164.4734

3

Putluru Rohith

162.0040

4

Chinta Jyothi Swarup

161.9724

5

Kanuri Revanth

161.9718

6

Mohammad Aftha Buddeen

161.0855

7

Devarapalli Dev Abhishek

158.6038

8

Jammu Phaneendra

158.5506

9

Pirati Balakrishna

156.9103

10

Amballa Mahalakshmi

155.8893

AP ICET Result 2023 Statistics

As per reports, this year 49,162 applied for Andhra Pradesh ICET, out of which 44,343 candidates appeared. They can check below the table to know the number of qualified candidates in AP ICET: 

Overview 

Statistics 

Number of candidates who applied for AP ICET

49,162

Number of candidates appeared for AP ICET

44,343

Number of candidates qualified in AP ICET

37,326

Number of students not qualified

7017

AP ICET Toppers 2022

Candidates can also check the toppers names and marks of the year 2022. Check the table below for detailed information: 

Rank 

AP ICET Toppers

City

Marks

1

Reddeppagari Khetan

Tirupathi

180.55

2

Dantala Poojith Vardhan

Guntur

175.33

3

Namballa Vamsi Bharadwaj

Srikakulam

166.94

4

Nalam Bhanu Supraja

East Godavari

165.51

5

Kanchumoju Rajesh

Srikakulam

160.89

6

Arava Lakshmi Jahnavi

Konaseema

160.63

7

Lokkaju Hemanth Kumar

Srikakulam

156.53

8

Lakamsani Naga Durga Vinay Kumar

West Godavri

155.23

9

Thapala Padmavathi

Chittoor

153.65

10

Kasukurthi Nava Tej

Parakasam

153.05

Also Read: AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here
