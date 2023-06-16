AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Thapala Jagdish Tops With 169 Marks, Check Rank and Score of Toppers Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu has released the Andhra Pradesh ICET toppers along with their marks. As per the ICET toppers list 2023, Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy secured rank 1 with 169.65 marks in the exam. This time, the top 9 rank holders are boys and only one girl is in the top 10.

Earlier, the officials announced the result for 44,343 candidates who appeared in the state-level MBA entrance exam on June 15, 2023. The AP ICET scorecard 2023 download link is active now at: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download the ICET results 2023.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP ICET 2023 Toppers List

Candidates can check below the table to know the names and marks secured by the AP ICET toppers:

Rank AP ICET Toppers Marks 1 Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy 169.6554 2 Vedantam Sai Venkata Kartik 164.4734 3 Putluru Rohith 162.0040 4 Chinta Jyothi Swarup 161.9724 5 Kanuri Revanth 161.9718 6 Mohammad Aftha Buddeen 161.0855 7 Devarapalli Dev Abhishek 158.6038 8 Jammu Phaneendra 158.5506 9 Pirati Balakrishna 156.9103 10 Amballa Mahalakshmi 155.8893

AP ICET Result 2023 Statistics

As per reports, this year 49,162 applied for Andhra Pradesh ICET, out of which 44,343 candidates appeared. They can check below the table to know the number of qualified candidates in AP ICET:

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Overview Statistics Number of candidates who applied for AP ICET 49,162 Number of candidates appeared for AP ICET 44,343 Number of candidates qualified in AP ICET 37,326 Number of students not qualified 7017

AP ICET Toppers 2022

Candidates can also check the toppers names and marks of the year 2022. Check the table below for detailed information:

Rank AP ICET Toppers City Marks 1 Reddeppagari Khetan Tirupathi 180.55 2 Dantala Poojith Vardhan Guntur 175.33 3 Namballa Vamsi Bharadwaj Srikakulam 166.94 4 Nalam Bhanu Supraja East Godavari 165.51 5 Kanchumoju Rajesh Srikakulam 160.89 6 Arava Lakshmi Jahnavi Konaseema 160.63 7 Lokkaju Hemanth Kumar Srikakulam 156.53 8 Lakamsani Naga Durga Vinay Kumar West Godavri 155.23 9 Thapala Padmavathi Chittoor 153.65 10 Kasukurthi Nava Tej Parakasam 153.05

Also Read: AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here