AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Thapala Jagdish Tops With 169 Marks, Check Rank and Score of Toppers Here

AP ICET Toppers List 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu has released the Andhra Pradesh ICET toppers along with their marks. As per the ICET toppers list 2023, Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy secured rank 1 with 169.65 marks in the exam. This time, the top 9 rank holders are boys and only one girl is in the top 10.
Earlier, the officials announced the result for 44,343 candidates who appeared in the state-level MBA entrance exam on June 15, 2023. The AP ICET scorecard 2023 download link is active now at: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Candidates have to use their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth to download the ICET results 2023.
AP ICET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP ICET Rank Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
AP ICET 2023 Toppers List
Candidates can check below the table to know the names and marks secured by the AP ICET toppers:
|
Rank
|
AP ICET Toppers
|
Marks
|
1
|
Thapala Jagadish Kumar Reddy
|
169.6554
|
2
|
Vedantam Sai Venkata Kartik
|
164.4734
|
3
|
Putluru Rohith
|
162.0040
|
4
|
Chinta Jyothi Swarup
|
161.9724
|
5
|
Kanuri Revanth
|
161.9718
|
6
|
Mohammad Aftha Buddeen
|
161.0855
|
7
|
Devarapalli Dev Abhishek
|
158.6038
|
8
|
Jammu Phaneendra
|
158.5506
|
9
|
Pirati Balakrishna
|
156.9103
|
10
|
Amballa Mahalakshmi
|
155.8893
AP ICET Result 2023 Statistics
As per reports, this year 49,162 applied for Andhra Pradesh ICET, out of which 44,343 candidates appeared. They can check below the table to know the number of qualified candidates in AP ICET:
|
Overview
|
Statistics
|
Number of candidates who applied for AP ICET
|
49,162
|
Number of candidates appeared for AP ICET
|
44,343
|
Number of candidates qualified in AP ICET
|
37,326
|
Number of students not qualified
|
7017
AP ICET Toppers 2022
Candidates can also check the toppers names and marks of the year 2022. Check the table below for detailed information:
|
Rank
|
AP ICET Toppers
|
City
|
Marks
|
1
|
Reddeppagari Khetan
|
Tirupathi
|
180.55
|
2
|
Dantala Poojith Vardhan
|
Guntur
|
175.33
|
3
|
Namballa Vamsi Bharadwaj
|
Srikakulam
|
166.94
|
4
|
Nalam Bhanu Supraja
|
East Godavari
|
165.51
|
5
|
Kanchumoju Rajesh
|
Srikakulam
|
160.89
|
6
|
Arava Lakshmi Jahnavi
|
Konaseema
|
160.63
|
7
|
Lokkaju Hemanth Kumar
|
Srikakulam
|
156.53
|
8
|
Lakamsani Naga Durga Vinay Kumar
|
West Godavri
|
155.23
|
9
|
Thapala Padmavathi
|
Chittoor
|
153.65
|
10
|
Kasukurthi Nava Tej
|
Parakasam
|
153.05
Also Read: AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here