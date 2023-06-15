  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

Sri Krishnadevaraya University has declared the results of AP ICET exam in online mode. Candidates can get their scorecard from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 16:23 IST
AP ICET Result 2023
AP ICET Result 2023
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP ICET Results 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) entrance exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results and rank cards from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates need to enter their registration number, ICET hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window to get their results and ICET rank cards. Qualified candidates can participate in the further counselling process to take admission into various MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes in the state. They can click on the direct links provided below to download the results and scorecards.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP ICET Results 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP ICET Rank Cards 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned in the AP ICET result 2023

The AP ICET results 2023 can be accessed online, it is advisable for the candidates to cross-verify the below-given details that are mentioned on their rank cards, results after downloading it:

  • Name of the candidate
  • AP ICET hall ticket number
  • Score secured in AP ICET 2023
  • AP ICET rank obtained by the candidate
  • AP ICET result status (pass or fail)

How to check AP ICET results 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their AP ICET results and rank card from the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Go to the official portal of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download results and rank card provided there

Step 4: Enter all the required login details as asked and click on the submit button

Step 5: The AP ICET result and rank cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy of it for future use

Also Read: Maharashtra LLB 5 year CAP Counselling Registrations Commence, Check List of Documents Required Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Related Stories

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023