AP ICET Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

AP ICET Results 2023: Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education has announced the results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) entrance exam 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results and rank cards from the official website- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates need to enter their registration number, ICET hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window to get their results and ICET rank cards. Qualified candidates can participate in the further counselling process to take admission into various MBA programmes offered by the participating institutes in the state. They can click on the direct links provided below to download the results and scorecards.

AP ICET Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

AP ICET Rank Cards 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned in the AP ICET result 2023

The AP ICET results 2023 can be accessed online, it is advisable for the candidates to cross-verify the below-given details that are mentioned on their rank cards, results after downloading it:

Name of the candidate

AP ICET hall ticket number

Score secured in AP ICET 2023

AP ICET rank obtained by the candidate

AP ICET result status (pass or fail)

How to check AP ICET results 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their AP ICET results and rank card from the official website.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of APSCHE- cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP ICET 2023 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the direct link to download results and rank card provided there

Step 4: Enter all the required login details as asked and click on the submit button

Step 5: The AP ICET result and rank cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy of it for future use

