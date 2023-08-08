AP NEET UG merit list 2023 releases at drysruhs.edu.in, download provisional MBBS, BDS pdf here

AP NEET UG Merit List 2023: Dr Y.S.R University of Health Sciences released the Andhra Pradesh NEET counselling provisional merit list pdf. Registered candidates can check and download their merit list online at ugcq.ysruhs.com. As per the AP MBBS merit list, as many as 13,765 candidates have been included in the provisional merit list of Andhra Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2023.

The officials have also released a list of 308 candidates whose status is pending due to missing documents. Such candidates will have to upload the documents in the grievance submission window. They can also submit grievances with regard to their details: gender, category, local area, EWS and minority along with supporting documents by August 9, 2023, till 4 PM.

How to check Andhra Pradesh NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2023?

AP MBBS, BDS counselling provisional merit list has been released by Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) Vijayawada. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the provisional merit list pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: drysruhs.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to what’s new section

Step 3: Click on the link MBBS & BDS admissions 2023-24 under competent authority quota

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the AP NEET UG merit list in PDF format

Step 6: Check the status by finding name or NEET roll number

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

How to file grievances in Andhra Pradesh NEET UG merit list 2023?

Candidates can submit grievances about errors in gender, category, local area, EWS and minority along with supporting documents by August 9, 4 PM. They will have to upload the documents in the grievance submission window. To submit grievances, candidates will have to visit ugcq.ysruhs.com/Grievance/index.php. Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) Vijayawada, will release the final AP MBBS merit list after assessing the grievances submitted by candidates.

Information mentioned on Andhra Pradesh NEET Merit List 2023?

The following information are provided on the AP MBBS/BDS provisional merit list:

NEET Roll Number

NEET Rank

NEET Score

Candidate Name

Gender

Category

Area

Minority

Anglo Indian

EWS

