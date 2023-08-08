MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 for round 1 releases, download MBBS, BDS provisional list here

MP NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has issued the provisional seat allotment list for round 1 MP NEET UG counselling. Candidates can download the MP MBBS, BDS seat allotment list 2023 pdf from the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in.

Candidates can check the allotted college, programme, round 1 opening and closing rank, allotted institute type, etc. by downloading the MP NEET UG seat allotment result PDF. Those who have been allotted seats in round 1 are required to report at the colleges on or before August 14, 2023, along with their original documents.

MP MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who are participating in Madhya Pradesh NEET UG counselling can check the table to know the round 1 dates below:

Events Dates Reporting at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for documents verifications and admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission August 8 to 14, 2023 Online Resignation/Cancellation of admission at college level (seat leaving bond on resignation- NOT APPLICABLE) August 8 to 14, 2023

How to check the MP NEET UG seat allotment result 2023 pdf?

Candidates registered for MP NEET UG counselling can check their round 1 seat allotment result pdf by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the latest instructions button, on the homepage

Step 3: Click link - First Round Allotment List (Provisional) - MP State Combined NEET UG Counselling 2023

Step 4: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

What after the release of MP NEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 1?

After the release of the allotment list, candidates have to pay an online fee for securing the admission allotted under the MP NEET UG counselling round 1. The authority will conduct three more rounds of online counselling for MP NEET 2023 - round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. They will provide the candidates with a choice for upgrading their choices from till August 14, 2023. In case the candidates fail to join the allotted college before August 14 by 6 pm, their admission will be cancelled.

