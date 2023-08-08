UP NEET PG merit list 2023 for round 1 to release tomorrow, complete counselling registration till today at dgme.up.gov.in

  1. Home
UP NEET Merit List 2023: DGMET will release the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG merit list tomorrow in online mode for round 1. Candidates who have registered can check the UP NEET merit list 2-23 pdf at the official website: dgme.up.gov.in. know steps to check here

Updated: Aug 8, 2023 11:21 IST
UP NEET PG Merit List 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will issue the merit list for UP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling for round 1 tomorrow. All the registered candidates can check UP NEET merit list 2023 on the official website: dgme.up.gov.in. 

UP NEET PG 2023 merit list is prepared based on the scores secured in the medical entrance exam. As of now, the UP NEET PG counselling registration window is open till today. Those who want to apply for the UP NEET counselling round 1 can register through the official website till 5 pm.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates for Round 1

Candidates can check below the table to know the counselling registration, merit list, seat allotment and other important dates: 

Events 

Dates

UP NEET PG counselling registration

August 5 to 8, 2023

Last date to deposit the registration fee

August 9, 2023 till 5 pm

UP NEET PG merit list 

August 9, 2023

Choice filling and locking

August 10 to 13, 2023 till 11 am

UP NEET PG seat allotment result round 1

August 13 or 14, 2023

Downloading allotment letter and admission dates

August 16 to 20, 2023

UP NEET PG Merit List 2023 

DMET UP prepared the Uttar Pradesh NEET PG merit list based on the marks obtained in NEET PG. The merit list will include the names of candidates, state rank, roll number, NEET PG rank and scores, category, sub-category, weightage years, and total weightage of marks. Based on the NEET PG All India Rank (AIR), candidates are called for the counselling process.

Uttar Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023

The counselling for UP NEET admission is conducted in three rounds including a mop-up round. Based on the preferences, the UP PG medical admission will be granted. Candidates will be required to produce the allotment letter, NEET PG admit card, MBBS passing out certificates or degree, copy of NEET PG result, 12 months of compulsory rotatory internship completion certificate, and permanent registration certificate from MCI or state medical council among others. 

