NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Check Next Steps Here

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared the results for NEET PG Counselling Round 1. Candidates who participated in the counselling session can check out the provisional seat allotment on the official website: mcc.nic.in. Through MCC NEET PG counselling aspirants can secure a seat in a postgraduate medical course in India against 50% of the All India quota seats.

The official notification reads, "It is for the information to all candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-1 of NEET PG Counselling 2023 (for MD/MS/DIPLOMA/ MDS/ PG DNB Courses) is now available. Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS up to 12:00 Noon of 08.08.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

How to Check NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

Candidates can check out the round 1 provisional allotment below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET PG seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the registration number and password

Step 4: The MCC NEET PG counselling 2023 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save it for future references

What’s Next After Declaration of NEET PG Counselling 2023 Result?

After the announcement of results, if candidates find out any discrepancies, they must inform the same to the MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 08.08.2023 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.

It is advisable that the candidates visit the designated institution or institute immediately after the release of the final results and only after downloading the letter of allotment from the MCC website.

