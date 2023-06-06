AP NMMS Results 2023 Declared, Download Manabadi Class 8 Scorecard Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

AP NMMS Results 2023 Declared: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared the Manabadi NMMS Results 2023 AP. Candidates who appeared in the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship exam conducted on February 5, 2023, can check out the scorecard on the official website: bse.ap.gov.in by entering the login credentials. The NMMS Result 2023 link to view scores will be provided here.

According to the AP NMMS Result 2023, a total of 158 candidates have been selected for scholarships. The authorities have also uploaded a list of provisional selected candidates along with the results. Candidates who have been shortlisted will receive 1,000 per month for four years from Class 9 to Class 12.

AP NMMS Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

AP NMMS 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates AP NMMS exam date 2023 February 5, 2023 Provisional answer key February 6, 2023 Last date to raise objections February 12, 2023 AP NMMS 2023 final answer key February 27, 2023

How to Access Manabadi NMMS Result 2023 AP?

Candidates who appeared in the exam can access the scorecard online. They can go through the following steps to download the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website: bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down the page to find NMMS

Step 3: Click on it and then NMMS Result 2023

Step 4: Enter the UDISE Code / Roll Number

Step 5: Now, click on the download button

Step 6: NMMS Result 2023 AP 8th class

Step 7: Download it and take a printout

Category/Gender-Wise Selected Candidates

The below-mentioned list has shown the gender and category-based statistics of Manabadi NMMS Results 2023 AP.

Category Number of selected candidates (male) Number of selected candidates (female) General 54 27 BC-A 9 4 BC - D 7 3 SC 15 8 ST 6 4 BC - B 9 6 BC - E 4 2

