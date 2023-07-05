AP SBTET Diploma Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link To Download Manabadi Polytechnic Scorecard Here

AP SBTET Diploma Result 2023: The State Board of Technical Education & Training, Andhra Pradesh has declared the SB TET Diploma C20 results for the academic session 2022-2023. Candidates who appeared for the Manabadi Polytechnic entrance exam can check their SB TET result at sbtet.ap.gov.in. They will have to use their pin and semester to download AP SBTET diploma results.

As of now, while checking the result of AP SBTET, candidates may face login issues because the official portal is down. However, it will soon be get rectified. The AP SBTET Diploma Exam took place in May 2023 for various courses like Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Science.

How To Check Manabadi AP SBTET Result 2023?

Candidates can check their result online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download Andhra Pradesh SB TET Diploma results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sbtet.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for Diploma Results

Step 3: Click on AP SBTET Diploma Exam Result 2022-2023

Step 4: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: Login with the required credentials

Step 6: The SB TET Diploma C20 result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check and download it for future reference

What login credentials are required to check AP SBTET Polytechnic Diploma Result?

In order to download their Andhra Pradesh SBTET result, candidates are required to keep their Diploma hall tickets ready as the login details will be mentioned it. As per the official website, candidates will have to use their pin/roll number to check their Andhra Pradesh SBTET results 2023 for Diploma C20.

What to do if any candidate is not satisfied with their Andhra Pradesh SB TET Diploma Result 2023?

For those who are unsatisfied with their results, they can apply for revaluation. The application form for AP SBTET revaluation can be obtained from the official website. The last date to apply for revaluation is July 15, 2023. They are advised to apply online as per the specified date or else their application will not be accepted.

Also Read: Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 declared, download ITI entrance test rank card here by using roll number