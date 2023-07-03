Bihar ITICAT Result 2023 declared, download ITI entrance test rank card here by using roll number

Bihar ITICAT Result 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the result of Bihar ITICAT online. Candidates who have appeared in the ITI entrance test can download district-wise Bihar ITICAT rank card 2023 at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The ITICAT result can be checked in two ways: district-wise rank card and open merit rank card.

They have to use their roll number and date of birth to check the Bihar ITI entrance test result 2023. All the qualified candidates have to participate in the Bihar ITICAT counselling process. The complete schedule of Bihar ITI entrance test counselling 2023 will be released soon.

How to download Bihar ITICAT Rank Card 2023?

The result of the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test can be checked online by using the required credentials. Check below the steps to know how to download Bihar ITI entrance test rank cards:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the download section

Step 3: Click on the link Rank Card of ITICAT-2023

Step 4: On the new page, choose either the district-wise rank card or open merit rank card

Step 5: In the login window enter roll number and date of birth

Step 6: Check result and download the ITI rank card

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

What details will be mentioned on Bihar ITI Entrance Test Rank Card 2023?

It is expected that the below-mentioned details will be provided on the result of Bihar ITICAT 2023:

Candidate’s name

Rank

Date of birth

Roll number

Application number

Overall marks

Qualifying status

What after the release of Bihar ITICAT Result 2023?

After the announcement of result of ITICAT Bihar, all the qualified candidates will be called for counselling and seat allotment, which is the next step in the admission process. The Bihar ITICAT 2023 counselling process is conducted by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The counselling process is expected to start a few weeks after the announcement of the results.

