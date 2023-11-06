Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Registration Starts, Apply For UGMAC at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has commenced the application process for the Bihar NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling today: November 6, 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till November 8, 2023.

The rank card/merit list will be released on November 9, 2023. The Bihar Undergraduate Medical Admission Counselling (UGMAC) merit list is compiled using the information provided during the registration procedure and NEET results. All the selected candidates must complete the choice-filling process for online counselling by November 10 to 11, 2023.

BCECEB UGMAC Special Stray Vanacy Counselling Dates 2023

Candidates can check the table to know the upcoming dates for special stray vacancy Bihar NEET UG counselling:

Events Dates Last date for UGMAC registration November 8, 2023 Last date of payment through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI November 8, 2023 Release of Rank Card / Merit List counselling programme November 9, 2023 Bihar NEET UG choice filling November 10 to 11, 2023 Release of provisional seat allotment order November 13, 2023 Verification of documents and admission November 14 to 15, 2023

How to Register for Bihar NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round?

Eligible candidates can apply for the special round on the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register is November 8. They can go through the steps to know how to apply for Bihar NEET UGMAC online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on application portal of UGMAC link

Step 3: On the next window, enter basic details to generate a new user ID and password

Step 4: Login with the system-generated credentials

Step 5: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the counselling fee

Step 7: Now, submit and take a printout of it for future references

The registration fee for applicants belonging to general, EWS, BC, and EBC categories is Rs 1,200 while SC, ST, and DQ candidates will have to pay Rs 600. For private colleges, all applicants are required to make a payment of Rs 1,200.

Who are not eligible for the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round?

“The candidates who will be allotted in Special Stray Vacancy Round will be treated as admitted. If candidate does not take admission on allotted seat of Special Stray Vacancy Round, their Security Deposit Amount will be forfeited and the allotted data will be shared with MCC as per MCC updated rules. Such candidates will not be eligible to participate in any further round of counselling,” BCECEB said in an official notice. The following candidates are not eligible for the special stray round:

Candidates who are admitted in MBBS, BDS seats through previous rounds of UGMAC 2023 counselling

Those admitted through AIQ are based on NEET UG 2023 counselling

Those admitted through NEET UG 2023 round 1/2/3/stray vacancy round/ special stray vacancy round counselling conducted by other states

