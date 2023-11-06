NEET UG 2024 Syllabus; Check Chapter Wise Weightage of Biology Here

Chapter-Wise Weightage for NEET 2024 PDF by NTA: This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG exam on May 5, 2024. Earlier, NMC released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) revised syllabus at the official website: nmc.org.in for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. As per updates, the exam will have 200 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be given and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted.

Here, candidates can check the NEET Biology chapter-wise weightage 2024 as per the revised syllabus. NEET biology paper will have questions from Botany and Zoology sections. As per the paper pattern, the exam will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes in pen and paper mode.

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Biology Chapter Wise Weightage for Class 11

Candidates can check the class 11th biology chapter-wise weightage as per the revised syllabus below:

Units Chapters Weightage 1 Diversity of Living Organisms 14% Chapter 1: The Living World Chapter 2: Biological Classification Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom 2 Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals 5% Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals 3 Cell: Structure and Function 9% Chapter 8: Cell-The Unit of Life Chapter 9: Biomolecules Chapter 10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division 4 Plant Physiology 6% Chapter 11: Transport in Plants Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition Chapter 13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants Chapter 14: Respiration in Plants Chapter 15: Plant - Growth and Development 5 Human Physiology 20% Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption Chapter 17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases Chapter 18: Body Fluids and Circulation Chapter 19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination Chapter 20: Locomotion and Movement Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination Chapter 22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

NEET Biology Chapter Wise Weightage 2024 For Class 12

Candidates can check below class 112th chapter-wise weightage for NEET Biology:

Units Chapters Weightage 6 Reproduction 9% Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms Chapter 2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Chapter 3: Human Reproduction Chapter 4: Reproductive Health 7 Genetics and Evolution 18% Chapter 5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation Chapter 6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance Chapter-7: Evolution 8 Biology and Human Welfare 9% Chapter 8: Human Health and Diseases Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production Chapter 10: Microbes in Human Welfare 9 Biotechnology and its Applications 4% Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes Chapter 12: Biotechnology and its Application 10 Ecology and Environment 6% Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations Chapter-14: Ecosystem Chapter 15: Biodiversity and its Conservation Chapter 16: Environmental Issues

