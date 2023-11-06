NEET UG 2024 Syllabus; Check Chapter Wise Weightage of Biology Here

  1. Home
NEET UG 2024 Syllabus: Candidates can check NEET Biology chapter-wise weightage 2024 as per the revised syllabus here. Some topics from NEET UG Biology are Cell Cycle and Cell Division, Microbes in Human Welfare, Reproduction in Organisms, Human Reproduction, Biological Classification and Living World.

Updated: Nov 6, 2023 16:57 IST
Chapter-Wise Weightage for NEET 2024 PDF by NTA: This year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET UG exam on May 5, 2024. Earlier, NMC released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) revised syllabus at the official website: nmc.org.in for Physics, Chemistry and Biology. As per updates, the exam will have 200 questions carrying a maximum of 720 marks. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be given and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. 

Here, candidates can check the NEET Biology chapter-wise weightage 2024 as per the revised syllabus. NEET biology paper will have questions from Botany and Zoology sections. As per the paper pattern, the exam will be conducted for 3 hours and 20 minutes in pen and paper mode.

NEET UG 2024 Syllabus Biology Chapter Wise Weightage for Class 11

Candidates can check the class 11th biology chapter-wise weightage as per the revised syllabus below: 

Units

Chapters

Weightage

1

Diversity of Living Organisms

14%
 

Chapter 1: The Living World
 

Chapter 2: Biological Classification
 

Chapter 3: Plant Kingdom
 

Chapter 4: Animal Kingdom

2

Structural Organisation in Plants and Animals

5%
 

Chapter 5: Morphology of Flowering Plants
 

Chapter 6: Anatomy of Flowering Plants
 

Chapter 7: Structural Organisation in Animals

3

Cell: Structure and Function

9%
 

Chapter 8: Cell-The Unit of Life
 

Chapter 9: Biomolecules
 

Chapter 10: Cell Cycle and Cell Division

4

Plant Physiology

6%
 

Chapter 11: Transport in Plants
 

Chapter 12: Mineral Nutrition
 

Chapter 13: Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
 

Chapter 14: Respiration in Plants
 

Chapter 15: Plant - Growth and Development

5

Human Physiology

20%
 

Chapter 16: Digestion and Absorption
 

Chapter 17: Breathing and Exchange of Gases
 

Chapter 18: Body Fluids and Circulation
 

Chapter 19: Excretory Products and Their Elimination
 

Chapter 20: Locomotion and Movement
 

Chapter 21: Neural Control and Coordination
 

Chapter 22: Chemical Coordination and Integration

NEET Biology Chapter Wise Weightage 2024 For Class 12 

Candidates can check below class 112th chapter-wise weightage for NEET Biology: 

Units

Chapters

Weightage

6

Reproduction

9%
 

Chapter 1: Reproduction in Organisms
 

Chapter 2: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants
 

Chapter 3: Human Reproduction
 

Chapter 4: Reproductive Health

7

Genetics and Evolution

18%
 

Chapter 5: Principles of Inheritance and Variation
 

Chapter 6: Molecular Basis of Inheritance
 

Chapter-7: Evolution

8

Biology and Human Welfare

9%
 

Chapter 8: Human Health and Diseases
 

Chapter 9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production
 

Chapter 10: Microbes in Human Welfare

9

Biotechnology and its Applications

4%
 

Chapter-11: Biotechnology - Principles and Processes
 

Chapter 12: Biotechnology and its Application

10

Ecology and Environment

6%
 

Chapter 13: Organisms and Populations
 

Chapter-14: Ecosystem
 

Chapter 15: Biodiversity and its Conservation
 

Chapter 16: Environmental Issues

Also Read: UP NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Merit List PDF Released, Download at upneet.gov.in
