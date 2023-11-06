UP NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Merit List PDF Released, Download at upneet.gov.in

  1. Home
UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Candidates can check the merit list for of special stray vacancy round of UP NEET counselling at upneet.gov.in. Further, they can fill and lock UP NEET choices from November 6 to 8, 2023. Know how to check UPNEET merit list here 

Updated: Nov 6, 2023 12:31 IST
UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has released the Uttar Pradesh merit list for the special stray vacancy round. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates can fill in choices online between November 6 to 8, 2023. 

Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on November 8, 2023, as per the schedule. The UP NEET UG counselling allotment list has been released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS. 

UP NEET UG Merit List 2023 for Special Stray Vacancy Round - Direct Link (Available Today) 

UP NEET 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Dates 

Candidates can go through the table to know the counselling dates for special stray vacancy round: 

Events 

Dates 

UP NEET UG choice filling 

November 6 to 8, 2023

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

November 8, 2023

Downloading of allotment letter and admission

November 9 to 11, 2023 

How to download upneet.gov.in 2023 Merit List PDF for Special Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET MBBS/BDS counselling merit list: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find special stray vacancy round merit list link for NEET UG 

Step 3: Click on merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen 

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references 

Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round 

For admission and online document verification, candidates need to carry the below-mentioned documents: 

  • NEET PG admit card
  • NEET PG result/scorecard
  • Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)
  • Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET Counselling
  • Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)
  • MBBS Marksheets
  • Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)
  • Internship Completion Certificate
  • Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

