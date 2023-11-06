UP NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Merit List PDF Released, Download at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training has released the Uttar Pradesh merit list for the special stray vacancy round. Candidates can check their UP NEET UG merit list pdf online at upneet.gov.in. All the shortlisted candidates can fill in choices online between November 6 to 8, 2023.

Based on the choices filled, the UP NEET UG seat allotment result will be released on November 8, 2023, as per the schedule. The UP NEET UG counselling allotment list has been released for admission to government, private, dental, and medical, Institutions and Universities for MBBS/BDS.

UP NEET 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Dates

Candidates can go through the table to know the counselling dates for special stray vacancy round:

Events Dates UP NEET UG choice filling November 6 to 8, 2023 UP NEET UG seat allotment result November 8, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter and admission November 9 to 11, 2023

How to download upneet.gov.in 2023 Merit List PDF for Special Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates can check the merit list online at upneet.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Uttar Pradesh NEET MBBS/BDS counselling merit list:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find special stray vacancy round merit list link for NEET UG

Step 3: Click on merit list pdf

Step 4: UP NEET UG merit list will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take a printout of the page and save it for future references

Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round

For admission and online document verification, candidates need to carry the below-mentioned documents:

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result/scorecard

Allotment letter (downloaded from the official website)

Copy of duly filled application form of UP NEET Counselling

Class 10th certificate (as proof of DOB)

MBBS Marksheets

Passing Certificate (MBBS degree course)

Internship Completion Certificate

Permanent/provisional Registration Certificate, issued by MCI/SMC

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

Caste/Community Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: INI CET 2024 January Session Results On November 11, Counselling Schedule Out Soon