INI CET 2024 January Session Results On November 11, Counselling Schedule Out Soon

INI CET Result 2024: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will be announcing the AIIMS INI CET 2023 results soon. As per the schedule available, the results will be announced on November 11, 2023. Students who appeared for the exams conducted on November 4, 2023, can visit the official website to download the results.

The AIIMS INI CET 2024 result link will be available on the official website as a PDF document. The list will include the names of students who have cleared the January 2024 session exams. The schedule for admissions will be announced shortly after the results are announced.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 result link will be available at - aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates can download the result pdf for further admission procedures.

AIIMS INI CET 2024 Counselling

The schedule for INI CET 2024 counselling schedule is expected to be announced soon. As per the details provided, a total of 3 counselling rounds will be conducted following which the open counselling round will be conducted. The final result notification will be released following the open counselling round. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for regular updates on the counselling process.

Steps to Check AIIMS INI CET 2024 Results

The results for the January 2024 session INI CET exams will be announced on November 11, 2023. Students can follow the steps given below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the INI CET January 2024 session result link

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result link for further reference

