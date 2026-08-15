BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: Applications Open at biharsimultala.com, Apply Till August 18
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an official admission notice inviting the admissions to Class 6 in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Simultala, Jamui for the academic session 2027-28. Candidates can read the detailed information bulletin on the official website at biharsimultala.com and apply till Tuesday, August 18, 2026.
BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an official admission notice inviting the admissions to Class 6 in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Simultala, Jamui for the academic session 2027-28. Candidates can read the detailed information bulletin on the official website at biharsimultala.com. Students and/or parents interested in applying can apply till Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The application fee for Unreserved (UR) / EWS / EBC / BC categories is INR 200, whereas for SC / ST is INR 50.
How to apply for Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at biharsimultala.com
- Click on ‘Register New Candidate’
- Fill Application Form
- Upload the Photo & Signature in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit
- Preview the Application Form and download confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Register New Candidate
BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: Important Details
- 60 seats for male students and 60 seats for female students are earmarked for Class 6 admissions.
- The candidate's age must be minimum 10 years and maximum 12 years as of April 1, 2027.
- The applicant must be studying in Class-V (5th) in a recognized government/private school in Bihar.
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the board officials on the helpdesk numbers at 9430429722, 7903552332 from 10 AM to 6 PM or reach out on the dedicated email address at bseb@antiersolutions.com.
Official Notice: सिमुलतला आवासीय विद्यालय, सिमुलतला, जमुई के कक्षा-VI (सत्र 2027-28) में नामांकन हेतु प्रवेश परीक्षा, 2027 में सम्मिलित होने वाले छात्र/छात्रा/अभिभावक के लिए आवश्यक सूचना
#Bihar #BSEB #BiharBoard@BiharEducation_@mkrtiwari_bjp@samrat4bjp pic.twitter.com/D4HOBL7hVK— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 12, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.