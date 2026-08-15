BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: Applications Open at biharsimultala.com, Apply Till August 18

BSEB Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released an official admission notice inviting the admissions to Class 6 in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Simultala, Jamui for the academic session 2027-28. Candidates can read the detailed information bulletin on the official website at biharsimultala.com. Students and/or parents interested in applying can apply till Tuesday, August 18, 2026. The application fee for Unreserved (UR) / EWS / EBC / BC categories is INR 200, whereas for SC / ST is INR 50.

How to apply for Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for Simultala Class 6 Admission 2026 online: