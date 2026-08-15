MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP 2026 Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Round 1 College Option Form Filling Ends Today for Law 5 Years, LLB3 Closes Tomorrow

MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026. The revised schedule was released for the first round of LLB3 and LLB5. Candidates can check the official notices on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the latest notice, the last date to submit college option form for LLB5 is today, Saturday, August 15, 2026 till 12 midnight. Similarly, the deadline for LLB3 is tomorrow, August 16, 2026 till 12 midnight. The deadlines were revised earlier as well.

Candidates are advised to ensure that their final Option Form is Locked and Submitted on or before the prescribed deadline. No opportunity for modification, correction or final submission of the Option Form will be available after the prescribed deadline.