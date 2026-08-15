MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP 2026 Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Round 1 College Option Form Filling Ends Today for Law 5 Years, LLB3 Closes Tomorrow
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the revised schedule for the first round of LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. According to the latest notice, the last date to submit college option form for LLB5 is today, Saturday, August 15, 2026 till 12 midnight. Similarly, the deadline for LLB3 is tomorrow, August 16, 2026 till 12 midnight.
MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27 on August 14, 2026. The revised schedule was released for the first round of LLB3 and LLB5. Candidates can check the official notices on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to the latest notice, the last date to submit college option form for LLB5 is today, Saturday, August 15, 2026 till 12 midnight. Similarly, the deadline for LLB3 is tomorrow, August 16, 2026 till 12 midnight. The deadlines were revised earlier as well.
Candidates are advised to ensure that their final Option Form is Locked and Submitted on or before the prescribed deadline. No opportunity for modification, correction or final submission of the Option Form will be available after the prescribed deadline.
PUBLIC NOTICE : Regarding Lock-In / Final Submission of the Option Form for Law 5 Years and Law 3 Years CAP Process A.Y. 2026–27
How to Edit the MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP 2026 Form?
Candidates who wish to view, change or modify their selected college options may log in through Candidate Login using their Login ID and Password, unlock the Option Form, make the necessary changes and re-lock and submit the Option Form within the prescribed deadline.
MAH LLB3 Schedule Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Revised Schedule for Academic Year 2026-27
Check the following table to know the revised schedule for LLB3 course:
|Details
|Dates
|CAP Round-1
|Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|June 11 - 13, 2026
|E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
|June 12 - July 16, 2026
|Display of Alphabetical List For Round I
|July 17, 2026
|Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
|July 17 - 20, 2026
|Publication of final Merit list for Round I
|July 24, 2026
|College Option Form Filling For Round I
|August 5 - 16, 2026
|Allocation of Round-I
|August 19, 2026 at 5 PM
|Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I
|August 20 - 22, 2026
|Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
|August 23, 2026
|Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
|August 5 - September 5, 2026
Official Schedule: Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Schedule for LLB 3 Yrs Course Academic Year 2026-27
MAH LLB5 Schedule Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Revised Schedule for Academic Year 2026-27
Check the following table to know the revised schedule for LLB5 course:
|Details
|Dates
|CAP Round-I
|Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
|June 19 - July 17, 2026
|E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
|June 20 - July 21, 2026
|Display of Alphabetical List For Round I
|July 22, 2026
|Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
|July 22 - 24, 2026
|Publication of final Merit list for Round I
|July 28, 2026
|College Option Form Filling For Round-I
|August 5 - 15, 2026
|Allocation of Round-I
|August 18, 2026 at 5 PM
|Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round-I
|August 19 - 21, 2026
|Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
|August 22, 2026
|Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
|August 5 - September 5, 2026
Official Schedule: Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Schedule for LLB 5 Yrs Integrated Course Academic Year 2026-27
Candidates are advised to take note of the prescribed deadline and complete the necessary process within the stipulated time.
Also Read: NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Today: Next Steps for MD/MS Candidates
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.