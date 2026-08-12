MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Important Dates, Notices Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27. Candidates can check the official notices on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27: