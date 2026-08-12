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MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Important Dates, Notices Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 15:41 IST

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Important Dates, Notices Here
MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Important Dates, Notices Here
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27. Candidates can check the official notices on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27: 

Details

Dates

CAP Round-1

Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates

June 11 - 13, 2026

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team

June 12 - 16, 2026

Display of Alphabetical List For Round I

July 17, 2026

Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)

July 17 - 20, 2026

Publication of final Merit list for Round I

July 24, 2026

College Option Form Filling For Round I

August 5 - 11, 2026

Allocation of Round-I

August 14, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I

August 17 - 20, 2026 

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

August 21, 2026 

Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round

August 5 - September 5, 2026 

CAP Round-2

Display of Vacant Seats for Round-II

August 21, 2026

College Option Form Filling For Round-II

August 22 - 24, 2026

Allocation Round II

August 27, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round II

August 28 - September 1, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

September 2, 2026

CAP Round-3

Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round

August 5 - September 5, 2026

Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III

September 3, 2026

1. Already Filled in Candidates Edit the CAP Application form if required.

2. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.

September 3 - 5, 2026

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee.

September 3 - 7, 2026

Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III

September , 20926

Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates can edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.

September 9 - 10, 2026

Publication of Final Merit List. For Round III

September 15, 2026

Allocation Round III

September 17, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III

September 18  -21, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

September 22, 2026

Official Notice: LLB3Yrs.: Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Revised Schedule for LLB 3 Yrs Course Academic Year 2026-27

MAH LLB5 CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for MAH LLB5 CAP 2026-27:

Details

Dates

CAP Round-I

Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates

June 19 - July 17, 2026

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team

June 20 - July 21, 2026

Display of Alphabetical List For Round I

July 22, 2026

Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)

July 22 - 24, 2026

Publication of final Merit list for Round I

July 28, 2026

College Option Form Filling For Round-I

August 5 - 11, 2026

Allocation of Round-I

August 17, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round-I

August 18 - 21, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

August 22, 2026

Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round

August 5 - September 5, 2026

CAP Round-2

Display of Vacant Seats for Round-II

August 22, 2026

College Option Form Filling For Round-II

August 23 - 26, 2026

Allocation Round II

August 28, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round II

August 29 - September 1, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

September 2, 2026

CAP Round-3

Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round

August 5 - September 5, 2026

Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III

September 3, 2026

1. Already Filled in Candidates Edit the CAP Application form if required.

2. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.

September 3 - 5, 2026

E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee.

September 3 - 7, 2026

Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III

September 8, 2026

Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates can edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.

September 9 - 10, 2026

Publication of Final Merit List for Round-III

September 16, 2026

Allocation Round III

September 18, 2026 at 5 PM

Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III

September 19 - 23, 2026

Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.

September 24, 2026

Office Notice: LLB5 Yrs.: Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Revised Schedule for LLB 5 Yrs Course Academic Year 2026-27

Also Read: WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Allocation Letter Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Aug 12, 2026, 15:41 IST

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