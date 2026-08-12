MAH LLB5, LLB3 CAP Revised Schedule Released at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Important Dates, Notices Here
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Government of Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for LLB 3-Year and 5-year Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for academic year 2026-27. Candidates can check the official notices on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.
MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for MAH LLB3 CAP 2026-27:
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Details
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Dates
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CAP Round-1
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Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
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June 11 - 13, 2026
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E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
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June 12 - 16, 2026
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Display of Alphabetical List For Round I
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July 17, 2026
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Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
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July 17 - 20, 2026
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Publication of final Merit list for Round I
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July 24, 2026
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College Option Form Filling For Round I
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August 5 - 11, 2026
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Allocation of Round-I
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August 14, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round I
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August 17 - 20, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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August 21, 2026
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Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
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August 5 - September 5, 2026
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CAP Round-2
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round-II
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August 21, 2026
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College Option Form Filling For Round-II
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August 22 - 24, 2026
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Allocation Round II
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August 27, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round II
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August 28 - September 1, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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September 2, 2026
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CAP Round-3
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Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
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August 5 - September 5, 2026
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III
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September 3, 2026
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1. Already Filled in Candidates Edit the CAP Application form if required.
2. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.
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September 3 - 5, 2026
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E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee.
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September 3 - 7, 2026
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Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III
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September , 20926
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Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates can edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.
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September 9 - 10, 2026
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Publication of Final Merit List. For Round III
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September 15, 2026
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Allocation Round III
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September 17, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III
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September 18 -21, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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September 22, 2026
Official Notice: LLB3Yrs.: Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Revised Schedule for LLB 3 Yrs Course Academic Year 2026-27
MAH LLB5 CAP 2026-27: Revised Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the revised schedule for MAH LLB5 CAP 2026-27:
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Details
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Dates
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CAP Round-I
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Candidate Registration for MS/OMS candidates
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June 19 - July 17, 2026
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E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the e-verification Team
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June 20 - July 21, 2026
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Display of Alphabetical List For Round I
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July 22, 2026
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Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical list. Candidates to Edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, (if required)
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July 22 - 24, 2026
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Publication of final Merit list for Round I
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July 28, 2026
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College Option Form Filling For Round-I
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August 5 - 11, 2026
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Allocation of Round-I
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August 17, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to allocated college and Seek Admission for Round-I
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August 18 - 21, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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August 22, 2026
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Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
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August 5 - September 5, 2026
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CAP Round-2
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round-II
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August 22, 2026
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College Option Form Filling For Round-II
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August 23 - 26, 2026
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Allocation Round II
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August 28, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round II
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August 29 - September 1, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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September 2, 2026
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CAP Round-3
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Candidate Registration for Unregistered CET Qualified Candidates for Round-III & Institutional Level Round
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August 5 - September 5, 2026
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Display of Vacant Seats for Round-III
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September 3, 2026
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1. Already Filled in Candidates Edit the CAP Application form if required.
2. College Option Form Filling for all candidates.
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September 3 - 5, 2026
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E-Scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in Application forms by the Expert Committee.
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September 3 - 7, 2026
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Display of Alphabetical Merit list for Round III
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September 8, 2026
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Resolving Grievances related to Alphabetical Merit list. Candidates can edit the application form & upload required documents through Candidate login, if required.
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September 9 - 10, 2026
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Publication of Final Merit List for Round-III
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September 16, 2026
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Allocation Round III
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September 18, 2026 at 5 PM
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Candidates report to colleges and Seek Admission for Round III
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September 19 - 23, 2026
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Colleges upload the Admitted Candidates on the Portal.
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September 24, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.