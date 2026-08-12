WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Allocation Letter Here
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment result for the first round of counseling for JENPAS UG today, August 12, 2026 on the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The Board earlier released the seat matrix including a total of 13,265 seats.
WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment result for the first round of counseling for JENPAS UG today, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download their letter at wbjeeb.nic.in.
The counseling registration and choice filling window was open from August 6, 2026, till August 10, 2026. The Board earlier released the seat matrix on August 5, 2026. According to the seat matrix, a total of 13,265 seats for round 1 of JENPAS UG Counselling are available.
How to check WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug.
- Under ‘Candidates Activity Board’, click on “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for JENPAS(UG) Counselling 2026”.
- Enter your roll number and password, captcha to submit.
- WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your particulars and download the allotment letter for counselling reference.
DIRECT LINK - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for JENPAS(UG) Counselling 2026
WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: Seat Matrix
The Board announced the seat matrix for JENPAS UG 2026 on its official website at wbjeeb.nic.in for the academic session 2026-27. According to the comprehensive matrix, there are a total of 13,265 seats allocated by the Government of West Bengal for pursuing medicine in West Bengal. The candidates may verify the number of colleges and seats allotted by them. For further information, they may visit the official site wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/ to verify the JENPAS UG 2026 seat matrix.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.