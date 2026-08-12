WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in; Direct Link to Download Allocation Letter Here

WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the seat allotment result for the first round of counseling for JENPAS UG today, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check and download their letter at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counseling registration and choice filling window was open from August 6, 2026, till August 10, 2026. The Board earlier released the seat matrix on August 5, 2026. According to the seat matrix, a total of 13,265 seats for round 1 of JENPAS UG Counselling are available.

How to check WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the WBJEE JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online: