WBJEEB JENPAS UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check Counselling Dates, Choice Filling Process Here
WBJEEB: WBJEEB has released the JENPAS UG 2026 seat matrix for 13,265 seats across B.Sc. Nursing, BPT, BMLS, BHA, and allied health courses on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can complete online registration, fee payment, and choice filling by prioritizing and locking preferences. Original academic and domicile documents are required for physical verification.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the seat matrix as well as the entire schedule for e-counseling in JENPAS UG 2026 from its official website www.wbjeeb.nic.in. In the coming academic session 2026-27, there will be a large number of 13,265 seats allocated by the Government of West Bengal for pursuing medicine in West Bengal.
The extensive seat matrix includes a wide variety of undergraduate programs such as B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLS), Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA) and many other courses of Allied Health Science stream. The seat matrix is crucial for those qualifying students who will be applying through online registration and the choice-filling process. With the help of the seat matrix, candidates can properly strategise their choice lists after analysing the availability of seats in each institute, category-wise reservations and course distribution.
How To Fill WBJEEB JENPAS UG Choice Filling Process?
To fill out the WBJEEB JENPAS UG choice filling process, follow the steps given below:
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To complete the WBJEEB JENPAS UG choice filling procedure, one needs to follow the steps mentioned below:
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One should log in to wbjeeb.nic.in by using the application number, password, and security PIN.
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One should enter all the necessary information, upload all the documents required, and make the online counseling fee payment.
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See the seat matrix available in PDF format for checking which courses have seats available in different colleges of West Bengal according to different categories.
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Choose the courses and medical colleges as per preference and hit on the Add button for adding your preferences.
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Prioritize the selected medical colleges by using the Move/Drag & Drop feature.
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Lock your selections by OTP and save them periodically to prevent session time out.
WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026: Documents Required
Physical verification (August 12-16 for Round 1) will require the following original documents to be submitted, alongside their self-attested copies:
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Provisional Seat Allotment Letter (available from candidate portal)
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JENPAS UG 2026 Rank Card & Admit Card
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Marksheet of Class 10 / Birth Certificate (Age Proof)
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Marksheet of Class 12 (10+2)
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Domicile Certificate of West Bengal (for state quota seats)
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Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B/EWS/PwD
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Passport-size photographs matching the examination application
JENPAS UG Seat Matrix 2026
The candidates may verify the number of colleges and seats allotted by them. For further information, they may visit the official site wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/ to verify the JENPAS UG 2026 seat matrix.
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Stream
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Institute Type
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Institute
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Gender
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Total Seats
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BSc Nursing
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Private Institute
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Aastha Nursing Institute, Jiaganj, Murshidabad (INC Approval Pending)(105267)
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Female Seats
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60
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BSc Nursing
|
Private Institute
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Adan Institute of Nursing Sciences(901895)
|
Female Seats
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40
|
BSc Nursing
|
Private Institute
|
Agragati Institute of Health Sciences, Amta, Howrah(901896)
|
Female Seats
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60
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BSc Nursing
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Private Institute
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Anandalok Institute of Nursing Education, Siliguri(105269)
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Female Seats
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55
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BSc Nursing
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Private Institute
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Apollo College of Nursing,Kolkata(105270)
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Female Seats
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100
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BSc Nursing
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Private Institute
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B.M. Birla College of Nursing, Kolkata(105271)
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Female Seats
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50
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BSc Nursing
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Private Institute
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B.P Poddar & Parvati Devi Academy of Nursing(436176)
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Female Seats
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60
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.