WBJEEB JENPAS UG Seat Matrix 2026 Released; Check Counselling Dates, Choice Filling Process Here

WBJEEB JENPAS UG 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially announced the seat matrix as well as the entire schedule for e-counseling in JENPAS UG 2026 from its official website www.wbjeeb.nic.in. In the coming academic session 2026-27, there will be a large number of 13,265 seats allocated by the Government of West Bengal for pursuing medicine in West Bengal.

The extensive seat matrix includes a wide variety of undergraduate programs such as B.Sc. Nursing, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Technology (BMLS), Bachelor of Hospital Administration (BHA) and many other courses of Allied Health Science stream. The seat matrix is crucial for those qualifying students who will be applying through online registration and the choice-filling process. With the help of the seat matrix, candidates can properly strategise their choice lists after analysing the availability of seats in each institute, category-wise reservations and course distribution.