IPU Admission 2026: UG Spot Round Result Releasing Today at ipu.admissions.nic.in, Paramedical Registrations Begin

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The IP University (IPU) is set to release the results for the spot round for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7, 2026 on the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in. Additionally, the UG Paramedical admission registrations will also begin today.

IPU Admission 2026: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also called the IP University (IPU), is set to release the results for the spot round for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7, 2026. Candidates, who applied for the spot round, will be able to check their status on the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in. How to check IPU UG Admission 2026 Spot Round Result? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check IPU UG Admission 2026 Spot Round Result online: Visit the official website at ipu.admissions.nic.in Under the CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD, click on ‘IPU Registration 2026’ Enter your User ID and password, followed by the captcha to submit The dashboard will open Click on the link to check the spot round result Check your status and download the allotment letter

DIRECT LINK - IPU Registration 2026 Also Read: CSAB Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Official) IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026: Schedule Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to the IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026: PROGRAMME Mode of Admission Programme Code BCA CET 114 BBA & Allied Programmes/ 5 year BBA MBA (Integrated) Programme CET 125 LEBTECH (DIPLOMA) CET 128 B. Tech NLT-JEE MAINS PAPER I 131 B Com (H) CET 146 IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026: Paramedical Registrations Begin In a latest announcement, the IPU has declared the commencement of UG Paramedical admission registrations for centralized Online counselling for programme Paramedical (B.PT/B.PT/BASLP/BMLS/BPO) rpogrammes today, August 7, 2026. Additionally, the result for the third round of the programme BA (Eng) (Code 184) stands withdrawn, according to a notice released by the university. Therefore, no physical reporting in the respective allotted colleges for the Programme BA (English (H) (Code 184) will be done. The physical reporting will begin on August 8, 2026 until August 10, 2026.