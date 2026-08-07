IPU Admission 2026: UG Spot Round Result Releasing Today at ipu.admissions.nic.in, Paramedical Registrations Begin
The IP University (IPU) is set to release the results for the spot round for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7, 2026 on the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in. Additionally, the UG Paramedical admission registrations will also begin today.
IPU Admission 2026: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), also called the IP University (IPU), is set to release the results for the spot round for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, August 7, 2026. Candidates, who applied for the spot round, will be able to check their status on the official admission portal at ipu.admissions.nic.in.
How to check IPU UG Admission 2026 Spot Round Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check IPU UG Admission 2026 Spot Round Result online:
- Visit the official website at ipu.admissions.nic.in
- Under the CANDIDATE ACTIVITY BOARD, click on ‘IPU Registration 2026’
- Enter your User ID and password, followed by the captcha to submit
- The dashboard will open
- Click on the link to check the spot round result
- Check your status and download the allotment letter
DIRECT LINK - IPU Registration 2026
Also Read: CSAB Opening and Closing Rank 2026 (Official)
IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026: Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule related to the IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026:
|PROGRAMME
|Mode of Admission
|Programme Code
|BCA
|CET
|114
|BBA & Allied Programmes/ 5 year BBA MBA (Integrated) Programme
|CET
|125
|LEBTECH (DIPLOMA)
|CET
|128
|B. Tech
|NLT-JEE MAINS PAPER I
|131
|B Com (H)
|CET
|146
IPU UG Spot Round Admission 2026: Paramedical Registrations Begin
In a latest announcement, the IPU has declared the commencement of UG Paramedical admission registrations for centralized Online counselling for programme Paramedical (B.PT/B.PT/BASLP/BMLS/BPO) rpogrammes today, August 7, 2026.
Additionally, the result for the third round of the programme BA (Eng) (Code 184) stands withdrawn, according to a notice released by the university. Therefore, no physical reporting in the respective allotted colleges for the Programme BA (English (H) (Code 184) will be done. The physical reporting will begin on August 8, 2026 until August 10, 2026.
All the candidates are advised in their own interest to visit the University website ipu.ac.in and ipu.admissions.nic.in for regular updates.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.