Government School, Hostel Conditions Make 180 Students Walk Home

A recent and alarming incident has come to light in Nabrangpur, Odisha, where over 180 students of Sanatemera High School have walked home for about 12 kms as a protest against inadequate basic amenities and facilities, poor food quality, and hostel conditions.

According to the students, the school and government-run hostel do not have basic facilities and bad quality food is being served to them due to which they have decided to go back to their homes. Also, there is not enough accommodation and many students are cramped up in small spaces forcing them to live in overcrowded conditions. This has resulted in students leaving for their villages, even if they have to walk for 12 kms to reach there.

Locals have backed the students and have claimed that the boundary walls of the hostel are damaged and there are no basic facilities such as a proper washroom either. Madhu Majhi, a local resident of Nabrangpur, alleged that students do not have access to good quality food and have deteriorated living conditions at the government-run hostel.