DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Seat Allotment on August 19

DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the spot round 2 of two-year postgraduate (PG) admissions today, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule PDF at admission.uod.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the seat matrix will be released on August 12, 2026. The results for seat allotment will be released on August 19, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the given deadlines to ensure successful and smooth admission conduct.

Official Notice: CSAS (PG) Spot Round II

DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 2 Schedule

The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ROUND II for Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule: