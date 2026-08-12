DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 2 Schedule Released at admission.uod.ac.in, Seat Allotment on August 19
The Delhi University (DU) has released the schedule for the spot round 2 of two-year postgraduate (PG) PDF admissions today, August 12, 2026 on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, the seat matrix will be released on August 12, 2026.
DU PG Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (UoD), also called the Delhi University (DU), has released the schedule for the spot round 2 of two-year postgraduate (PG) admissions today, August 12, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the schedule PDF at admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the schedule, the seat matrix will be released on August 12, 2026. The results for seat allotment will be released on August 19, 2026. Candidates are advised to adhere to the given deadlines to ensure successful and smooth admission conduct.
Official Notice: CSAS (PG) Spot Round II
DU PG Admission 2026: CSAS Spot Round 2 Schedule
The University of Delhi announces admissions to SPOT ROUND II for Postgraduate programs for the Academic Session 2026-27 as per the following schedule:
|TASK
|TIME AND DATES
|DAYS
|Display of Vacant Seats for SPOT ROUND-II
|August 14, 2026
|Friday
|Candidates to Apply for SPOT ROUND - II
|August 14 - 16, 2026
|Friday - Sunday
|Declaration of allocations for SPOT ROUND-II
|August 19, 2026
|Wednesday
|Candidates to "Accept" the Allocated seat
|August 19 - 20, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Thursday
|Department(s) to Verify and Approve the applications
|August 19 - 22, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Wednesday - Saturday
|Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
|August 23, 2026 till 4:59 PM
|Sunday
DU PG CSAS Admission 2026: Important Note
- Candidates who applied but were not admitted to a programme can apply to the respective Programme/s by choosing a ‘spot round' for that programme from their dashboard.
- Candidates who were allocated a seat in the first round of spot admission in any program but did not accept or pay the fee will not be able to participate in that program.
- The dashboard of all the admitted candidates will be kept in freeze mode and they will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions after 11:59 PM, Thursday, August 13, 2026.
- All candidates are advised to check the admission website (admission.uod.ac.in) on a regular basis.
Also Read: AP OAMDC 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 18, Apply at cap.apcfss.in - Link Here
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