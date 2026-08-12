AP OAMDC 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 18, Apply at cap.apcfss.in - Link Here
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline till August 18, 2026. Candidates will need to visit the official website to register online at cap.apcfss.in for the OAMDC for the academic year 2025-26 across the state. The Special Category Verification deadline remains intact, i.e., today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026.
AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline till August 18, 2026. Candidates who are willing to apply for the admissions will need to visit the official website to register online at cap.apcfss.in. candidates will need to apply online for the OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) for seeking undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26 across the state.
The applications began on August 5, 2026, with the previous deadline being yesterday, August 11, 2026. The board has, however, clarified that the Special Category Verification deadline remains intact, i.e., today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Applicants are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.
The official notification reads, “The date of Registration for Degree Admissions extended upto 18.08.2026 and there is no change in the scheduled on 12.8.26 and 13.8.26 at 3 places as given earlier.”
How to apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for AP OAMDC Admission 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cap.apcfss.in
- Click on the Registration window
- Enter your required details to create account
- Log in using your personal details
- In the dashboard, click on the link to apply for AP OAMDC 2026
- Provide personal and academic details
- Upload required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page and keep the slip for suture reference
DIRECT LINK - AP OAMDC 2026 Application Link
AP OAMDC Admission 2026: Revised Schedule
Candidates will need to keep the following updated dates in mind while proceeding with the AP OAMDC Admission 2026:
|Detail
|Dates
|Notification
|August 4, 2026
|Registration of students (updated)
|August 5 - 18, 2026
|Special category verification
|August 12 - 13, 2026 at 3 centers
|Opening of HLCs for verification of Certificates, etc.,
|August 6 - 20, 2026
|Exercise of web options
|August 15 - 19, 2026
|Change of Web options
|August 20, 2026
|Allotment of seats
|August 26, 2026
|Reporting of students to colleges allotted
|August 27 - 29, 2026
|Commencement of classes
|August 27, 2026
Official Schedule: Schedule for Degree Admissions
Also Read: UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registrations End Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in - Link here
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.