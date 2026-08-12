AP OAMDC 2026: Registration Deadline Extended Till August 18, Apply at cap.apcfss.in - Link Here

AP OAMDC 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has extended the registration deadline till August 18, 2026. Candidates who are willing to apply for the admissions will need to visit the official website to register online at cap.apcfss.in. candidates will need to apply online for the OAMDC (Online Admissions Module for Degree Colleges) for seeking undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26 across the state.

The applications began on August 5, 2026, with the previous deadline being yesterday, August 11, 2026. The board has, however, clarified that the Special Category Verification deadline remains intact, i.e., today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Applicants are advised to check their eligibility before applying and adhere to the schedule shared and follow the admissions guidelines.