UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registrations End Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in - Link here
The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will close the window for registration to UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 12, 2026 at 2 PM for registration and for 5 PM for payment of security deposit. Candidates can register and apply online on the official website at upneet.gov.in.
UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will close the window for registration to UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can register and apply online on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must complete registration by 2 PM today and pay the online application fee and security deposit by 5 PM sharp for admission to MBBS and BDS seats across the state.
Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2026
Candidates are advised to keep the scanned copies of the following listed documents for the online registration and application process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2026:
- NEET UG 2026 scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 admit card
- Class 10 mark sheets and certificates
- Class 12 mark sheets and certificates
- Valid photo identity proof
- Uttar Pradesh domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Valid caste/category certificate (if applicable)
- Sub-category certificate (if applicable)
How to apply for UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling online:
- Visit the official website at upneet.gov.in.
- Click on the Round 1 registration link.
- Enter your NEET UG roll number and application number to register.
- Provide your personal and academic details.
- Upload scanned copies of the required documents.
- Pay the online registration fee and security deposit.
- Carefully review and submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - UP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Counselling
Also Read: UPTAC Counselling 2026: AKTU BTech Admission Without JEE Main, 74,000 Engineering Seats Open in 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.