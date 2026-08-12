UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registrations End Today, Apply at upneet.gov.in - Link here

UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh will close the window for registration to UP NEET UG Counselling 2026 today, August 12, 2026. Candidates can register and apply online on the official website at upneet.gov.in. Candidates must complete registration by 2 PM today and pay the online application fee and security deposit by 5 PM sharp for admission to MBBS and BDS seats across the state.

Documents Required for UP NEET UG Counselling 2026

Candidates are advised to keep the scanned copies of the following listed documents for the online registration and application process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2026: