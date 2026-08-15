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NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Today: Next Steps for MD/MS Candidates

Siddhi Sharma
By Siddhi Sharma
Last Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 14:24 IST

NEET PG 2026: The NBEMS selective edit window for NEET PG 2026 closes tonight, August 15, at 11:55 PM. Candidates must upload compliant images (photo, signature, thumb impression) on natboard.edu.in to avoid application rejection. Admit cards release on August 27 prior to the August 30 exam.

NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Today: Next Steps for MD/MS Candidates
NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Today: Next Steps for MD/MS Candidates
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NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is shutting down the Final Selective Edit Window for NEET PG 2026. The portal provides a golden chance to those MD/MS registered applicants who would be able to correct any deficiency regarding the images, including passport-size photo, signature, and left thumb impression, which have been uploaded during their first-time application registration process. 

It is highlighted by NBEMS that if the discrepancy of the mentioned images cannot be corrected before the deadline, then the applicant's application would be rejected immediately and the candidature will be cancelled, and therefore the candidate will not be eligible to appear in the national-level entrance exam. As there will be no further chance or facility to correct the image after the closure of this portal, the candidates need to visit natboard.edu.in to upload the images following the official rules. After the completion of this correction phase, NBEMS is going to announce test city allocation and will distribute the admit cards of NEET PG 2026 on August 27, 2026 before appearing in the exam on August 30, 2026.

NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window: Key Highlights

Parameter 

Details

Conducting Authority

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

Editable Particulars

Candidate Photograph, Signature, and Left Thumb Impression only

Non-Editable Particulars

Personal details, academic history, reservation category, test city choices

Official Portal

natboard.edu.in

Final Selective Edit Window Deadline

August 15, 2026 (11:55 PM)

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Release

August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Examination Date

August 30, 2026

Result Declaration Deadline

By September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Exam: What’s Next for MD MS Students?

  • Verify City Allocation: City Intimation Slip was issued on 11th August, 2026. The aspirants must log in to the dashboard to verify the allocated exam city and make prior travel arrangements. 

  • Download Hall Ticket: NEET PG 2026 Hall Tickets will be made available online from 27th August, 2026, which will have information related to exam center location, reporting time, and slot number.

  • Prepare for the Exam Day: Computer Based Test will be conducted on 30th August, 2026. Make sure that all valid ID proof i.e. Voter ID/ PAN/ Driving License or Passport matches with your application form.

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Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Executive - Editorial

Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.

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First Published: Aug 15, 2026, 14:19 IST

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