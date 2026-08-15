NEET PG 2026 Selective Edit Window Closes Today: Next Steps for MD/MS Candidates

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is shutting down the Final Selective Edit Window for NEET PG 2026. The portal provides a golden chance to those MD/MS registered applicants who would be able to correct any deficiency regarding the images, including passport-size photo, signature, and left thumb impression, which have been uploaded during their first-time application registration process.

It is highlighted by NBEMS that if the discrepancy of the mentioned images cannot be corrected before the deadline, then the applicant's application would be rejected immediately and the candidature will be cancelled, and therefore the candidate will not be eligible to appear in the national-level entrance exam. As there will be no further chance or facility to correct the image after the closure of this portal, the candidates need to visit natboard.edu.in to upload the images following the official rules. After the completion of this correction phase, NBEMS is going to announce test city allocation and will distribute the admit cards of NEET PG 2026 on August 27, 2026 before appearing in the exam on August 30, 2026.