CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at cbse.gov.in

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CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 admit card for both regular and private candidates today, July 21, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday). Private candidates can now download the hall tickets/admit card on the official website of the board - apps.cbseit.in using their login credentials.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card PDF Download Link

Private candidates must ensure to get their admit card signed and stamped from the Principal of the last attended school or the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre.

CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card Download For Regular Students

The admit cards for regular candidates will be downloaded by the respective schools. Schools will login on the official CBSE portal "Pariksha Sangam", download the admit card and issue the same to all students. Schools must ensure that the admit cards are signed and stamped by the principals.

Details Mentioned On The CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card