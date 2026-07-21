CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download Hall Ticket PDF at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12th Supplementary exam admit card out for July 28 examination. Check direct link to download your hall ticket here.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card 2026 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026 admit card for both regular and private candidates today, July 21, 2026. The examination is scheduled to be held on July 28, 2026 (Tuesday). Private candidates can now download the hall tickets/admit card on the official website of the board - apps.cbseit.in using their login credentials.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: How To Download Admit Card?
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Visit the official CBSE website apps.cbseit.in.
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Click on “Admit Card” on the homepage.
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Enter your application number, previous year roll number and year, candidate name and then click on “Submit”.
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The admit card for private candidates will be downloaded.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card Direct Download Link
CBSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card PDF Download Link
Private candidates must ensure to get their admit card signed and stamped from the Principal of the last attended school or the Centre Superintendent of their examination centre.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card Download For Regular Students
The admit cards for regular candidates will be downloaded by the respective schools. Schools will login on the official CBSE portal "Pariksha Sangam", download the admit card and issue the same to all students. Schools must ensure that the admit cards are signed and stamped by the principals.
Details Mentioned On The CBSE 12th Supplementary Admit Card
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Candidate's Name
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Father's Name / Mother's Name
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Roll Number
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Date of Birth
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Subject Name and Code
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Examination Centre Name and Full Address
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Reporting Time and Exam Shift Timings
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Important Instructions for exam day
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Photograph and Signature of the candidate
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Admit Card ID
Who Can Apply For Supplementary Exams?
Regular students who were placed in the compartment category in 2025 are eligible to apply under the private category. These students must fill the online application form and pay the prescribed examination fee of Rs. 320.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.