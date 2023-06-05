  1. Home
COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2023 Releasing Tomorrow, Rank Card Available from June 10

COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023 is going to be released tomorrow. Those who appeared in the exam can download the revised key at comedk.org. Check latest updates here.

 

Updated: Jun 5, 2023 18:23 IST
COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2023: The consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) is going to release the final answer key for UGET 2023 tomorrow. According to the schedule, the revised key will be available at 12.00 PM tomorrow. Candidates who appeared in Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can download it from the official website: comedk.org.

Previously, the authorities released the provisional answer keys on May 30, 2023, and invited objections. The last date to challenge the key was June 1, 2023. The COMEDK UGET final answer key 2023 will be released based on the objections received by the candidates. 

COMEDK UGET 2023 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Provisional answer key release

May 30, 2023

Last date to raise objections

June 1, 2023

COMEDK UGET Final answer key 2023

June 6, 2023

COMEDK UGET Result 2023

June 10, 2023

How to Download COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2023 PDF?

The revised answer key will be released tomorrow i.e. June 6, 2023. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access the scorecard-

Step 1: Visit the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on final answer key link

Step 3: The PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: View and download the same

Step 5: Take a few printouts for future reference

COMEDK UGET Result 2023 

The authorities will declare the results on June 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to access the COMEDK UGET 2023 rank card on the official website: comedk.org. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the result. The rank is generated on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the entrance test.

