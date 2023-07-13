CUET UG Result 2023, NTA to Announce CUET UG Results by July 15, Check Details Here

CUET UG 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2023 result by July 15, 2023. The results will be announced on the official NTA website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023 can visit the official website tcuet.samarth.ac.in to check their results.

A notification confirming the announcement of the CUET UG 2023 result is expected shortly. Students can check their CUET UG result by entering the application number and password in the result login link. Candidates clearing the CUET UG 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to undergraduate programmes offered in central universities.

CUET UG result will be announced on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. To make the process of checking the results easier, students will also be given a direct link here to check the results.

CUET UG 2023 Latest Updates

CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key released on June 28, 2023

CUET UG final answer key released on July 12, 2023

CUET UG result expected by July 15, 2023

CUET UG 2023 Result Date and Time

NTA is expected to announce the CUET UG 2023 result by July 15, 2023. Candidates can check their entrance result through the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG Result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and password in the given link

Step 4: The CUET UG Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG result for further reference

What Next After CUET UG Result 2023

After the CUET UG 2023 result is announced, candidates who clear the entrance will be eligible to apply for UG admissions. Candidates are required to apply to individual colleges for the admissions. College authorities will be releasing the cutoffs for the various programmes based on which the admissions will be conducted.

