Delhi Govt Scraps Rank-Capping for IP University Admissions: Lower-Ranked Candidates to Fill Vacant Seats
GGSIPU: The Delhi government has eliminated the rank-capping system for GGSIPU admissions, allowing lower-ranked candidates to access unfilled seats. Prompted by 29,153 vacant seats over three years—mostly in NCR colleges—the university will implement physical spot counselling starting in 2026–27 to maximize seat utilization and optimize educational infrastructure.
The Delhi government has lifted the restrictions on rank capping pertaining to admissions in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Candidates having lower ranks will be eligible for filling up of the vacant seats after the completion of online counseling process. Earlier, there used to be a maximum closing rank criteria in the university, which made candidates scoring lower than the closing rank criterion ineligible for admissions.
As per the new directive by Directorate of Higher Education, the university will make provisions for filling up of the vacant seats as a result of data showing that 29,153 seats have remained vacant during the past three academic sessions. It was revealed that the majority of the vacant seats have been at NCR colleges based out of Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad, which were mainly due to the compulsion of 85% regional quota for Delhi category candidates.
On the basis of the recommendations provided by an expert sub-committee set up by the university to review self-financing institutional structures, the government gave the policy amendment notification to come into effect starting from 2026-27 admission cycle so that all the infrastructural and educational facilities provided by the institution can be fully exploited. Along with doing away with the rank cap, GGSIPU will adopt a physical spot counselling process just like DTU, NSUT and IGDTUW. Under this new process, the merit list of candidates will be made each day on the basis of candidates only those who physically come to the spot on that particular day.
IP University Admissions: highlights
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Key Parameter
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Details
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Authority
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Directorate of Higher Education, Delhi Government
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University
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
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Policy Change
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Rank-capping discontinued for unfilled seats
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Core Reason
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Over 29,000 seats remained vacant in affiliated colleges over 3 years
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Beneficiaries
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Candidates with lower CET/national entrance ranks
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Effective From
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2026–27 academic admission session onwards
IP University Admissions: Key Highlights of the Decision
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Seating Vacancy Issue: In the past three academic years, 29,153 seats were left vacant in IPU-affiliated institutions. The elimination of the rank ceiling policy will increase the number of applicants to utilize more seats.
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Impact of NCR Affiliated Institutions: A considerable number of vacant seats belonged to NCR affiliated colleges at Greater Noida, Noida, and Faridabad.
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Sub-Committee Report: This policy removal was advised in the interim report of the sub-committee examining the structure of self-financing affiliated colleges to avoid underutilisation of resources.
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Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.