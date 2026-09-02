Delhi Govt Scraps Rank-Capping for IP University Admissions: Lower-Ranked Candidates to Fill Vacant Seats

The Delhi government has lifted the restrictions on rank capping pertaining to admissions in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU). Candidates having lower ranks will be eligible for filling up of the vacant seats after the completion of online counseling process. Earlier, there used to be a maximum closing rank criteria in the university, which made candidates scoring lower than the closing rank criterion ineligible for admissions.

As per the new directive by Directorate of Higher Education, the university will make provisions for filling up of the vacant seats as a result of data showing that 29,153 seats have remained vacant during the past three academic sessions. It was revealed that the majority of the vacant seats have been at NCR colleges based out of Noida, Greater Noida, and Faridabad, which were mainly due to the compulsion of 85% regional quota for Delhi category candidates.