DU Admission 2026: Seat Allocation Released For Sports, Extracurricular, ITEP Admissions, Accept Seats By August 13

DU Sports, ECA Seat Allocation 2026 Out: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the seat allocation result for 2026 undergraduate admission under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) Quota. The first round seat allocation result has been released for Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) programme 2026 admissions also. Candidates can now check their ECA quota and ITEP seat allocation result on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admission 2026: What After Sports, ECA Quota Seat Allocation?

Candidates must accept their seat allotment result before 4:59 pm tomorrow, August 13, 2026 and pay the fees before August 15, 2026.