DU Admission 2026: Seat Allocation Released For Sports, Extracurricular, ITEP Admissions, Accept Seats By August 13
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the seat allocation for sports, ECA quota and ITEP programme admissions. Students who participated in the admission process can now check their seat allotment status on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Sports, ECA Seat Allocation 2026 Out: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the seat allocation result for 2026 undergraduate admission under the Sports and Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) Quota. The first round seat allocation result has been released for Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) programme 2026 admissions also. Candidates can now check their ECA quota and ITEP seat allocation result on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.
DU UG Admission 2026: What After Sports, ECA Quota Seat Allocation?
Candidates must accept their seat allotment result before 4:59 pm tomorrow, August 13, 2026 and pay the fees before August 15, 2026.
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Activity
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Date
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Date, Time For Accepting Allocated Seats
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August 13 ( 4:59 pm)
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Department/ Centre/ College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 14, 2026, till 4:59 PM
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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August 15, 2026 till 4:59 PM
DU Admission 2026: Direct Link To Visit Website For Sports, ECA Quota Seat Allocation
DU Admission 2026: ITEP Programme Admission Deadline
Candidates must accept their seat allotment result before August 12 (4:59 pm). The colleges will verify the candidate details for admission before 4:59 pm on August 14, 2026. The last date to pay fees for the same is August 16 (4:59 pm).
DU ITEP Round 2 Admission 2026 Schedule
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Activity
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Date
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Declaration of Second Allocation on the dashboard of the Candidates
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August 18, 2026
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Candidate to "Accept" the Allocated Seat
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August 18, 2026 till 04:59 pm, Friday, August 21, 2026
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Department/College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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August 18, 2026
till 04:59 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2026
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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till 04:59 pm, Sunday, August 23, 2026
DU ITEP Round 3 Schedule
|Activity
|Date
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Declaration of Third Allocation on the dashboard of the Candidate
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Wednesday, August 26, 2026
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Candidate to "Accept" the Allocated Seat
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Wednesday, August 26, 2026 till 04:59 pm, Friday, August 28, 2026
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Department/College to Verify and Approve the online applications
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Wednesday, August 26, 2026 till 04:59 pm, Saturday, August 29, 2026
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Last date of online payment of fees by the Candidates
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till 04:59 pm, Sunday, August 30, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.