HP Board Revaluation Result 2023: Check HPBOSE SOS Class 10th, 12th Results at hpbose.org by using Roll Number

HP Board Revaluation Result 2023: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for the state open school (SOS) revaluation and rechecking for classes 10th and 12th today in online mode. Students who applied for revaluation and rechecking can check HPBOSE SOS result at the official website: hpbose.org. They have to use their roll number to check the SOS Matric examination re-revaluation/re-checking result.

The board released a notice stating, “The result of the revaluation and re-inspection process for classes 10th and 20th (State Open School) examinations have been announced today. The students can check their HP Board SOS revaluation and re-inspection results through the official website of the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board.”

HP Board Class 10, 12 open school revaluation results 2023 Links

Those who have applied for revaluation can check the direct link to download their revised HP Board 10th, 12th marksheet:

Classes Result Links HP Board SOS 10th Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, Mar-2023 Direct Link (Available Now) HP Board SOS Plus Two Re-Evaluation/Re-Checking Result, Mar-2023 Direct Link (Available Now)

How to check HPBOSE Class 10, 12 revaluation results for state open school?

HPBOSE announced the dates of compartment, improvement and additional subjects. Those who have applied for the SOS result revaluation can go through the steps to know how to check the HPBOSE classes 10 and 12 (state open school) result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: In the next tab, click on - SOS Class 10 re-evaluation or SOS Class 12 re-evaluation link

Step 4: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter roll number

Step 6: HPBOSE SOS revaluation result will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the marksheet and take a printout for future references

HP Board SOS Exams 2023

The HPBOSE conducted the class 10th and 12th state open school exam in March 2023. As many as 5,006 students appeared for the class 10 SOS exam, of which 1,465 qualified and 25 failed. The pass percentage recorded was 29.3%. In the HPBOSE class 12 state open school examination 2023, 39% of students passed. The board informed that 10,319 students appeared for the exams, of which 4,020 passed while 3,236 were eligible for compartment examination. A total of 46 students had failed.

Also Read: CBSE Issues Notice Regarding Unofficial Practice Paper on Private Platforms, Know where to get official CBSE sample papers