CBSE Warns About Unofficial Practice Paper on Private Platforms, Know where to get official CBSE sample papers

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to conduct class 10th and 12th board exams from February 15, 2024. Prior to that, the board had already uploaded new CBSE sample papers for all major subjects on their official website. Amidst this, CBSE issued a public alert against some of the private publisher’s websites offering to download the CBSE board exam practice papers for classes 10th and 12th.

As per media reports, the board has stated, “ It has come to the notice of the board that schools and students are being asked to access the CBSE practice papers from certain private publisher's sites. The public is advised not to be misled by any claims and promotions.”

CBSE Denies Partnership with Educart for 10th and 12th Sample Papers

The board also clarified that it hasn’t collaborated with Educart in any way. “The additional practice papers have been developed for Class 10 and 12 students to facilitate them in tackling application-based questions of higher order thinking skills and enhance their conceptual understanding of topics,” it added.

CBSE Sample Papers 2024 Released

The board's spokesperson Rama Sharma informed the media that the sample questions, available on the CBSE website for free of cost, have been developed to help students tackle application-based questions that require a higher order of thinking skills and to enhance their conceptual understanding of topics.

The board has also released subject-wise sample question papers and marking scheme to help students prepare for the 2024 board examinations. Students can download CBSE additional practice questions on the CBSE Academic website: cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE in line with NEP 2020

In accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the board has introduced competency-centered education and assessment across all its affiliated schools. CBSE announced that it has recently released practice papers for classes 10 and 12 in all major subjects, aiming to assist students in enhancing their preparations for the upcoming board exams.

