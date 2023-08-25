ICSI CS Result 2023: CS Executive Professional Exam Result Announced, Download Marksheet Here

ICSI CS Executive Result Out: The wait is finally over for the announcement of the ICSI CS Executive Programme results. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the CS Executive programme results. Candidates eagerly waiting for the announcement of the ICSI CS executive results can now visit the official website to check their results and document the scorecard.

To check the CS Executive programme results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number and registration number in the login link provided. Candidates can download the mark sheet for further reference. The formal e-result cum marks statement of the executive programme examination has been uploaded on the official website. The copy can be used for candidates' reference. It must however be noted that a physical copy of the marks statement will not be made available to the students.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 - Click Here

Steps to Check the ICSI CS Executive Result 2023

The CS Executive programme result for the June 2023 session exam is now available on the official website. Candidates can check the steps provided below to download the marks statement

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI

Step 2: Click on the CS Executive result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and roll number

Step 4: The marks statement will be displayed

Step 5: Download the mark sheet for further reference

ICSI CS Professional Result Out: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India has announced the ICSI CS professional result today, August 25, 2023. The results were announced at 11 a.m. on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the ICSI CS professional June 2023 session exams can visit the official website to check the results. As per the given schedule, the ICSI CS Executive programme result will be announced at 2 pm.

The ICSI CS Professional result cum marks statement will be despatched to the candidates at theur registered address soon. Candidates who do not receive their marks statement within 30 days are advised to contact the institute at exam@icsi.edu along with their details.

To check the ICSI CS professional exams candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their CS professional exam credentials. Candidates can also check their ICSI CS professional results through the link given below.

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 - Click Here

How to Check ICSI CS Professional Result 2023

The ICSI CS professional June 2023 session result has been announced on the official website of ICSI. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps given below to check the Professional exam result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICSI CS

Step 2: Click on the professional exam result on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The professional exam result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CS professional result for further reference

The ICSI CS Executive result for the June 2023 session will be announced on the official website today. According to the schedule, the result will be announced at 2 pm on the official website icsi.edu. Candidates can keep visiting this page for updates on the ICSI CS executive result 2023.

