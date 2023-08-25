ICSI CS Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Check CS Executive result at icsi.edu, know statistics, toppers list

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download their marksheets for CS Professional, and Executive from the official website: icsi.edu. They have to use their registration number and roll number to download their marks statements. Check latest updates here
CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu
ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive result June today. Candidates can download the CS Executive result by logging into the result portal: icsi.examresults.net. The CS Executive result will be released in the form of e-marksheets. They have to use their registration number and roll number to download their CS marks statements.
Earlier, the institute announced the CS Professional result June 2023 along with the merit list and toppers list. Rashi Amrut Pasrakh has topped the CS Professional June 2023 exams. The second and third ranks are secured by Jenny Dipen and Manya Parekh respectively. Candidates should remember that no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued by the institute. However, a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates of the professional programme exam within 30 days.
Check Latest Updates on ICSI CS Result 2023 Here!
25 Aug, 2023 02:26 PM IST
Candidates who have passed the CS Executive exam 2023 can register for the Professional programme which is the final stage of the course. However, candidates who failed in the June 2023 exams will have to reappear in the next session. The CS Dec exams will be held from December 21, 2023.
25 Aug, 2023 02:24 PM IST
Check below the image of top three toppers:
25 Aug, 2023 02:24 PM IST
Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive result 2023. Check the names of top 10 candidates below:
|
Rank
|
Names
|
Roll number
|
1
|
Bhumika Singh
|
323373
|
2
|
Saloni Bhavin Khant
|
349175
|
3
|
Rohan Dinesh Panjwani
|
339979
|
4
|
Anush Padmakar Shetty
|
342027
|
5
|
Mayank Lodha
|
307768
|
6
|
Sahil Patel
|
339671
|
7
|
K Balasubramanian
|
304392
|
8
|
Asmi Kailash Agrawal
|
345462
|
9
|
Kunal
|
307393
|
10
|
Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati
|
340003
25 Aug, 2023 02:03 PM IST
The institute has released the merit list for CS Executive June 2023 exam. It includes the names, roll numbers and rank of candidates who have passed the CS Executive June 2023 exams without exemption, in one sitting.
25 Aug, 2023 01:57 PM IST
The result of CS Executive has been released. Candidates have to use their roll number and registration number in the login window to download marksheet.
25 Aug, 2023 01:52 PM IST
The institute has released the result of CS Executive June 2023 exam. Candidates can now download their marksheets at icsi.edu.
25 Aug, 2023 01:45 PM IST
The institute may announce the CS Executive result anytime before 2 pm. The pass percentage for the course will be released later.
25 Aug, 2023 01:29 PM IST
As per the past trends, the CS Executive pass percentages are generally less than the Professional programme. In the previous session, only 9 to 12% of candidates passed the CS Executive exam.
25 Aug, 2023 01:23 PM IST
The pass percentage of CS Executive programme exams will be released soon. The previous year's pass percentage for the course is as mentioned below:
|
Module
|
Pass percentage
|
Module 1
|
9.05%
|
Module 2
|
12.32%
25 Aug, 2023 12:41 PM IST
The CS Executive candidates will not get physical copies of their results. They will have to download the CS Executive marksheet which will be uploaded on the official website. This e-result will remain valid for all purposes including registration for the Professional programme.
25 Aug, 2023 11:56 AM IST
The ICSI CS executive result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after the declaration of results.
25 Aug, 2023 11:49 AM IST
Candidates who have passed the CS Professional exams are eligible to practice as Company Secretary. They will get physical copies of their mark sheets within 30 days. Whereas, those who could not clear the CS exams, will have to reappear in the exam.
25 Aug, 2023 11:33 AM IST
ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 will be announced at 2 pm today along with merit and toppers list.
25 Aug, 2023 11:28 AM IST
Candidates can check the names of top 10 toppers:
Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh
Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia
Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava
Rank 4: Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda
Rank 5: Krishna Kumari Pal
Rank 6: Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali
Rank 7: Rajani Rajendra Jha
Rank 8: Ritika
Rank 9: Anshika Pal
Rank 10: Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Rai
25 Aug, 2023 11:15 AM IST
The institute has released the CS Professional toppers list for June 2023 exams. Rashi Amrut Pasrakh has topped the CS Professional exams, Jenny Dipen and Manya Parekh are second and third-rank holders.
25 Aug, 2023 11:11 AM IST
ICSI has also released CS Professional merit list and toppers list. Check image of merit list below:
CS Professional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
25 Aug, 2023 10:59 AM IST
ICSI has declared the result of CS Professional prgramme exams. Canddiates can download result cum marksheets, merit list and toppers list.
ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
25 Aug, 2023 10:53 AM IST
The CS professional result has been announced.
25 Aug, 2023 10:49 AM IST
Candidates will get the physical mark sheets through post at their address. The CS Professional result is shared with the candidates within 30 days.
25 Aug, 2023 10:41 AM IST
CS Result 2023 for Professional course will be announced at 11 am today. The toppers list is expected to be released along with the results.
25 Aug, 2023 10:40 AM IST
ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am. The direct link to view scorecards will be provided here soon.
25 Aug, 2023 10:33 AM IST
The CS Executive toppers list will be released today, after the declaration of ICSI result. In the December 2022 session, the CS Executive topper was Kinjal Ajmera. Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani secured second and third rank respectively.
25 Aug, 2023 10:25 AM IST
The institute will release the pass percentage for CS Professional exams soon after the announce of ICSI result. The December 2022 pass percentage for Module 1 and 2 was around 14%, and Module 3 was 13.85%.
25 Aug, 2023 10:19 AM IST
Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive, Professional June result 2023 on the following websites.
25 Aug, 2023 10:18 AM IST
Candidates need the use these credentials to download ICSI result 2023:
CS Executive registration number
CS Executive roll number
25 Aug, 2023 10:11 AM IST
As per the official notice, in case the physical copy of the CS Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, they may contact the institute along with their particulars.
25 Aug, 2023 10:05 AM IST
The result will be released on the official website: icsi.edu. Candidates will have to get 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate marks to clear the CS Executive June and CS Professional June 2023 examinations.
25 Aug, 2023 09:59 AM IST
The institute will upload the ICSI Executive exam marks statements on its portal at 2 PM. These e-mark sheets are valid for all purposes. Candidates can download CS Executive results June 2023 by following these steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net
Step 2: Select the programme as CS Executive
Step 3: Login using the registration number and roll number
Step 4: The mark sheet will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a printout of it
25 Aug, 2023 09:56 AM IST
As per the official website, the ICSI CS Executive result will be declared today at 2 PM. Candidates can check their CS result online icsi.edu.