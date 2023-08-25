Live

ICSI CS Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Check CS Executive result at icsi.edu, know statistics, toppers list

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates:  Candidates can download their marksheets for CS Professional, and Executive from the official website: icsi.edu. They have to use their registration number and roll number to download their marks statements. Check latest updates here

jagran josh

Jagran Josh

Updated: 25 Aug, 2023 02:26 PM IST
CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu

CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu 

HIGHLIGHTS

ICSI CS Result for Executive Result 2023 AnnouncedCheck CS Professional, Executive Result 2023 online at icsi.eduCandidates have to use their registration number and roll number to download ICSI CS marksheet

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive result June today. Candidates can download the CS Executive result by logging into the result portal: icsi.examresults.net. The CS Executive result will be released in the form of e-marksheets. They have to use their registration number and roll number to download their CS marks statements.

ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Earlier, the institute announced the CS Professional result June 2023 along with the merit list and toppers list. Rashi Amrut Pasrakh has topped the CS Professional June 2023 exams. The second and third ranks are secured by Jenny Dipen and Manya Parekh respectively. Candidates should remember that no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued by the institute. However, a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates of the professional programme exam within 30 days. 

Check Latest Updates on ICSI CS Result 2023 Here!

LIVE UPDATES

  • 25 Aug, 2023 02:26 PM IST

    What after ICSI CS Executive Result 2023?

    Candidates who have passed the CS Executive exam 2023 can register for the Professional programme which is the final stage of the course. However, candidates who failed in the June 2023 exams will have to reappear in the next session. The CS Dec exams will be held from December 21, 2023.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    CS Executive Toppers

    Check below the image of top three toppers: 

    ICSI CS Executive Toppers List 2023 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 02:24 PM IST

    Top 10 Toppers of CS Executive Result 2023

    Bhumika Singh has topped the ICSI CS Executive result 2023. Check the names of top 10 candidates below: 

    Rank

    Names

    Roll number

    1

    Bhumika Singh

    323373

    2

    Saloni Bhavin Khant

    349175

    3

    Rohan Dinesh Panjwani

    339979

    4

    Anush Padmakar Shetty

    342027

    5

    Mayank Lodha

    307768

    6

    Sahil Patel

    339671

    7

    K Balasubramanian

    304392

    8

    Asmi Kailash Agrawal 

    345462 

    9

    Kunal

    307393

    10

    Aashlesha Shaileshkumar Prajapati

    340003
     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 02:03 PM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Merit list released

    The institute has released the merit list for CS Executive June 2023 exam. It includes the names, roll numbers and rank of candidates who have passed the CS Executive June 2023 exams without exemption, in one sitting.

     
     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 01:57 PM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 Login window

    The result of CS Executive has been released. Candidates have to use their roll number and registration number in the login window to download marksheet.

    CS Executive exam result 2023 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 01:52 PM IST

    CS Executive results at icsi.edu declared

    The institute has released the result of CS Executive June 2023 exam. Candidates can now download their marksheets at icsi.edu. 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    CS Executive result anytime now

    The institute may announce the CS Executive result anytime before 2 pm. The pass percentage for the course will be released later.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 01:29 PM IST

    How many candidates pass in CS Executive exam?

    As per the past trends, the CS Executive pass percentages are generally less than the Professional programme. In the previous session, only 9 to 12% of candidates passed the CS Executive exam.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 01:23 PM IST

    CS Executive passing percentage

    The pass percentage of CS Executive programme exams will be released soon. The previous year's pass percentage for the course is as mentioned below: 

    Module

    Pass percentage

    Module 1

    9.05%

    Module 2

    12.32%


  • 25 Aug, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    How to obtain CS Executive Result June 2023 marks statement?

    The CS Executive candidates will not get physical copies of their results. They will have to download the CS Executive marksheet which will be uploaded on the official website. This e-result will remain valid for all purposes including registration for the Professional programme.

     
     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    CS Executive Result 2023 Subject wise breakup to be available today

    The ICSI CS executive result along with the individual candidate’s subject-wise break-up of marks will be available on the Institute’s website after the declaration of results.

     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:49 AM IST

    What after the release of CS Professional Result 2023?

    Candidates who have passed the CS Professional exams are eligible to practice as Company Secretary. They will get physical copies of their mark sheets within 30 days. Whereas, those who could not clear the CS exams, will have to reappear in the exam.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 at 2 pm

    ICSI CS Executive Result 2023 will be announced at 2 pm today along with merit and toppers list. 

     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    CS Professional Result: 10 Toppers list

    Candidates can check the names of top 10 toppers: 

    Rank 1: Rashi Amrut Parakh 

    Rank 2: Jenny Dipen Panchmatia 

    Rank 3: Manya Shrivastava 

    Rank 4: Nirali Lakhubhai Chavda

    Rank 5: Krishna Kumari Pal

    Rank 6: Dodhia Mohammed Shezaan Shabbir Ali

    Rank 7: Rajani Rajendra Jha

    Rank 8: Ritika 

    Rank 9: Anshika Pal 

    Rank 10: Aarya Sandeep Nagarkar and Palak Rai


  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    CS Professional Result 2023: Rashi Amrut Pasrakh secures AIR 1

    The institute has released the CS Professional toppers list for June 2023 exams. Rashi Amrut Pasrakh has topped the CS Professional exams, Jenny Dipen and Manya Parekh are second and third-rank holders.

    CS Professional toppers list 2023 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 11:11 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Merit List 2023 Releases

    ICSI has also released CS Professional merit list and toppers list. Check image of merit list below: 

    CS Professional Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CS Professional merit list 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:59 AM IST

    CS Professional results announced at icsi.edu

    ICSI has declared the result of CS Professional prgramme exams. Canddiates can download result cum marksheets, merit list and toppers list.

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    CS Professional result declared 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result 2023 OUT

    The CS professional result has been announced.

    ICSI CS Professional result June 2023 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:49 AM IST

    CS Professional physical marksheets soon

    Candidates will get the physical mark sheets through post at their address. The CS Professional result is shared with the candidates within 30 days.

     
     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    CS Result 2023 Toppers list to release today

    CS Result 2023 for Professional course will be announced at 11 am today. The toppers list is expected to be released along with the results. 

     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional Result to release at 11 am

    ICSI CS Professional results will be announced at 11 am. The direct link to view scorecards will be provided here soon. 

     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:33 AM IST

    Who is the topper of CS Executive?

    The CS Executive toppers list will be released today, after the declaration of ICSI result. In the December 2022 session, the CS Executive topper was Kinjal Ajmera. Amit Bobde and Kamlesh Keshwani secured second and third rank respectively.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    ICSI CS Professional pass percentage trends

    The institute will release the pass percentage for CS Professional exams soon after the announce of ICSI result. The December 2022 pass percentage for Module 1 and 2 was around 14%, and Module 3 was 13.85%. 

     

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:19 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2023: Official websites to check scorecards

    Candidates can check their ICSI CS Executive, Professional June result 2023 on the following websites.

    • icsi.edu
    • icsi.edu/students/examination/

    ICSI CS Result 2023 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:18 AM IST

    What credentials are required to check ICSI CS Executive result June 2023?

    Candidates need the use these credentials to download ICSI result 2023: 

    • CS Executive registration number

    • CS Executive roll number

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    ICSI CS Result 2023: What if physical copy is not received by candidates?

    As per the official notice, in case the physical copy of the CS Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any Candidate within 30 days of the declaration of the result, they may contact the institute along with their particulars.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 10:05 AM IST

    ICSI CS June Exam Result to be out on icsi.edu

    The result will be released on the official website: icsi.edu. Candidates will have to get 40% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate marks to clear the CS Executive June and CS Professional June 2023 examinations.

  • 25 Aug, 2023 09:59 AM IST

    How to download CS Executive result June 2023?

    The institute will upload the ICSI Executive exam marks statements on its portal at 2 PM. These e-mark sheets are valid for all purposes. Candidates can download CS Executive results June 2023 by following these steps: 

    Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu, icsi.examresults.net

    Step 2: Select the programme as CS Executive

    Step 3: Login using the registration number and roll number

    Step 4: The mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

    Step 5: Download and take a printout of it 

  • 25 Aug, 2023 09:56 AM IST

    What time is the CS Executive Results be released?

    As per the official website, the ICSI CS Executive result will be declared today at 2 PM. Candidates can check their CS result online icsi.edu.

Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Highest Qualification
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023