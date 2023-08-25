ICSI CS Result 2023 OUT Live Updates: Check CS Executive result at icsi.edu, know statistics, toppers list

CS Professional, Executive results at icsi.edu

HIGHLIGHTS ICSI CS Result for Executive Result 2023 Announced Check CS Professional, Executive Result 2023 online at icsi.edu Candidates have to use their registration number and roll number to download ICSI CS marksheet

ICSI CS Result 2023 Live Updates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Executive result June today. Candidates can download the CS Executive result by logging into the result portal: icsi.examresults.net. The CS Executive result will be released in the form of e-marksheets. They have to use their registration number and roll number to download their CS marks statements.

Earlier, the institute announced the CS Professional result June 2023 along with the merit list and toppers list. Rashi Amrut Pasrakh has topped the CS Professional June 2023 exams. The second and third ranks are secured by Jenny Dipen and Manya Parekh respectively. Candidates should remember that no result cum-marks statement in physical form will be issued by the institute. However, a hard copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued to the candidates of the professional programme exam within 30 days.

Check Latest Updates on ICSI CS Result 2023 Here!