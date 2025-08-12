ICMAI CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification Link Live, Apply at icmai.in

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has opened the application window for the ICMAI CMA June 2024 answer sheet verification. The link for students to submit the applications is now available on the official website icmai.in.
Students who have appeared for the CMA exams and wish to have their answer sheets rechecked can visit the official website and submit the verification application. The last date to submit the applications is September 10, 2025.
ICMAI CMA June 2025 Inter and Final Verification - Click Here
ICMAI CMA June 2025 Answer Sheet Verification Steps to Follow
The link for students to submit the applications for the answer sheet verification is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI
Step 2: Click on the Examinations section under Admissions
Step 3: Click on the answer sheet verification application link
Step 4: Enter the credentials and select the subject for verification
Step 5: Submit the verification fee
ICMAI CMA June 2025 Answer Sheets Verification Fee
Candidates submitting the answer sheet verification applications are also required to submit the application fee online. Candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs. 250 for every paper being submitted for verification.
