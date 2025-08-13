Who Invented Ball Point Pen?

The ballpoint pen, which is used in homes, workplaces, schools, and other places where people write, is arguably the most common tool in our daily lives. Its invention transformed the way we write in ink, sign important documents, and put our ideas on paper. However, who exactly created the ballpoint pen, and how did it develop into the streamlined, effective tool we use today?

Early History: The Patent for the First Ballpoint Pen

The idea of a pen that dispenses ink by means of a tiny rotating ball was first proposed in the late 1800s. American lawyer and inventor John J. Loud filed the first known patent for a ballpoint pen in 1888. Loud made his pen so that it could write on rough materials like wood and leather.

John J. Loud’s Pen (1888):

Loud's design involved a tiny steel ball contained in a socket that spun to pass ink onto the writing surface. Although innovative, it was plagued with ink flow issues and was too abrasive for everyday paper writing, unable to become commercially successful.