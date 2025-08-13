Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 Date Revised For Round 1; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule for medical and dental admissions has been revised following the All India Quota (AIQ) seat allotment results. From August 14 to August 16, 2025, candidates who were chosen in the first round can now make their selections.
Candidates can choose between two choices. You should select 'accept and freeze' and pay the necessary costs if you are happy with the seat you were assigned. Your admittance will be confirmed at this point, and you won't be considered for any further rounds. 'Accept and upgrade' is an option if you want a chance to receive a better seat. If an upgrade is not feasible, this option lets you keep your existing seat and still take part in the next round of counseling.
How To Apply For Karnataka UGNEET 2025?
Candidates can check the steps given below to apply for the Karnataka UGNEET 2025 schedule:
-
Go to KEA's official website: Visit the official website of Karnataka's examination body, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
-
Locate the URL for UGNEET 2025: On the main page, click on the link specifically for UGNEET 2025 counseling.
-
Create a login and register: You must register using your NEET roll number and personal information if you are a new user.
-
Complete the application: Fill out the application by providing your personal, academic, and NEET-related details.
-
Upload the necessary files: All required papers should be scanned and uploaded in the appropriate sizes and formats.
-
Pay the counseling fee: To finish your application and register for the process, pay the necessary amount online.
-
Save and print the application: A copy of your filled-out application should be downloaded and printed for future use and reference.
Related Stories
Options for Counseling for Karnataka UGNEET 2025
'Reject and proceed' is the third option offered to candidates who were given a seat in the first round of Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling. By selecting this option, you are declining the available seat but are still eligible to attend the subsequent counseling session for free.
The confirmation sheet must be downloaded and the cost paid by August 18, 2025, for those who accept a seat. The official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, is where all choice selections and fee payments for Karnataka.
Karnataka UGNEET 2025: Seat allotment schedule
Given Below is the complete schedule for Karnataka UGNEET 2025 counseling.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Choice selection
|
August 14-16
|
Fee payment and confirmation slip download
|
August 14-18
|
Offline reporting at the allotted college
|
Till August 19
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation