Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025 Date Revised For Round 1; Check Important Dates Here

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2025: The Karnataka NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule for medical and dental admissions has been revised following the All India Quota (AIQ) seat allotment results. From August 14 to August 16, 2025, candidates who were chosen in the first round can now make their selections.

Candidates can choose between two choices. You should select 'accept and freeze' and pay the necessary costs if you are happy with the seat you were assigned. Your admittance will be confirmed at this point, and you won't be considered for any further rounds. 'Accept and upgrade' is an option if you want a chance to receive a better seat. If an upgrade is not feasible, this option lets you keep your existing seat and still take part in the next round of counseling.