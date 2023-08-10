IIFT MBA Admission via CAT 2023 scores, check latest updates here

IIFT Exam Cancelled: The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will accept the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 scores for admission to two MBA programmes: MBA in International Business and MBA in Business Analytics from the academic year 2024-24. As per media reports, the officials stated that, “Therefore, to take the admission to IIFT’s MBA(IB) and MBA(BA) 2024-26 programmes, it is mandatory for all the aspirants to have a valid CAT 2023 score.”

The application forms for MBA in international business and business analytics will likely be released by the end of September 2023. Those willing to get admission to IIFT’s 2024-26 MBA batches of IB and BA programmes will be shortlisted for WAT, group discussion, extempore, personal interview, etc. based on CAT 2023 scores.

IIFT Entrance Exam

Earlier, the institute used to take admission to these MBA programmes through the entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It has been stated on the official website that, “This is to inform that IIFT will not be able to commence MBA(IB) 2023-25 programme at GIFT City in AY 2023-24 as the UGC approval is still awaited. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

As of now, IIFT has not clarified regarding the conduction of the exam. However, the IIM CAT 2023 website shows IIFT as one of the non-IIM institutes. Therefore, it is expected that like several Bschools, IIFT will also take admission based on CAT.

CAT 2023

CAT registration has already started from August 2, 2023. Candidates will be able to submit the CAT application form by September 13, 2023. As per the eligibility criteria, candidates having a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks and 45% marks for SC, ST category are eligible to apply. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will conduct CAT for admission to management programmes offered by participating institutes on November 26 in three shifts.

