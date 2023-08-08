CAT 2023 Application Underway, Check Selection Process, List of Documents Here

  1. Home
IIM Lucknow has commenced the CAT 2023 application process. Candidates can check here the selection and admission process followed for management courses. 

Updated: Aug 8, 2023 16:58 IST
CAT 2023 Selection Process: The online application process for the CAT 2023 exams is underway. Candidates interested in applying for the CAT 2023 exams can visit the official website to submit their applications. The last date for students to submit their CAT 2023 application form is September 13, 2023. IIM Lucknow will be conducting the IIM CAT exam on November 26, 2023.

Admissions to the management courses offered by IIMs and other participating institutions will be done through the CAT 2023 score. After the announcement of the CAT results, the list of candidates shortlisted for the selection process will be made available on the official website of the institute, Each participating institution will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates, and based on the criteria the final admission list and selection will be conducted. It must however be noted that the admission criteria for the selection will be separate for individual institutions. 

CAT 2023 Admission Process

Admissions to management colleges are conducted through the CAT score and the interview stage. The selection process includes the following:-

  • Written Ability Test (WAT)
  • Group Discussion (GD) 
  • Personal Interview (PI)

Although the performance of candidates in the CAT 2023 exams is important, IIMs additionally use other factors such as previous academic scores, relevant work experience, gender, and academic diversity in shortlisting and ranking the candidates at various stages of the admission process.

Documents Required for Admissions

Following the interview, shortlisted candidates will be called for admission. When reporting to the institutions for admissions candidates are advised to carry with them all relevant documents. The list of documents to be produced for admissions are

  • Class 10, 12 mark sheet
  • Degree certificate
  • Category certificate
  • Work experience
  • Other identification documents

The last date for candidates to submit their qualifying egress or equivalent mark sheet and certificate is December 31, 2024.

