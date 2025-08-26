Which is the largest commercial Port in India? Check all Details Here!

An Indian major seaport is not just a gateway to sea routes; rather, it accelerates India’s economic growth by exporting to and importing from not only within India but also from various countries. Majorly, India exhibit 13 major ports which were recognised by the Government of India. But in India, there is also a hub of private commercial ports.

In many largest ports in India, there is also one port considered, which is Mundra Port. This port is India’s largest commercial port.

In this article, we will explore all the necessary details about the Mundra Port.

Which is the largest commercial Port in India?

Mundra Port is the largest commercial Port in India. This port in Gujarat stands as one of India’s biggest gateways for trade and commerce. Mundra Port is strategically located on the northern shores of the Gulf of Kutch in the Kutch district.