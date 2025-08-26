Which is the largest commercial Port in India? Check all Details Here!

An Indian major seaport is not just a gateway to sea routes; rather, it accelerates India’s economic growth by exporting to and importing from not only within India but also from various countries. Majorly, India exhibit 13 major ports which were recognised by the Government of India. But in India, there is also a hub of private commercial ports.
In many largest ports in India, there is also one port considered, which is Mundra Port. This port is India’s largest commercial port.
In this article, we will explore all the necessary details about the Mundra Port.
Which is the largest commercial Port in India?
Mundra Port is the largest commercial Port in India. This port in Gujarat stands as one of India’s biggest gateways for trade and commerce. Mundra Port is strategically located on the northern shores of the Gulf of Kutch in the Kutch district.
This deep-draft, all-weather port plays a crucial role in connecting India’s northern hinterland to global markets.
Mundra Port is often described as an infrastructural marvel in ports, and Mundra Port is also considered the largest private and container port in India. It is also a Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which further boosts its importance in trade and logistics.
In India, almost ⅓ traffic for containers passes through Mundra Port only, and this port plays a central role in the country’s maritime economy.
What is the timeline of Mundra Port?
Timeline of Mundra Port is given below in a table:
|
Year / Period
|
Key Milestones
|
1998
|
The first phase begins with Berths 1 and 2 becoming operational.
|
1999
|
It make expansion continues as Berths 3 and 4 start operations.
|
2001
|
|
2003
|
From this year, Container Terminal 1 was beginning of operation which marks a big step towards containerised cargo handling.
|
2005
|
In 2005, there was a further growth with the launch of Single Point Mooring (SPM) facilities and Container Terminal 2.
|
2007 – 2013
|
|
2019
|
In 2019, Mundra port also started the handling of LNG and LPG operations which becomes a new benchmark set in India’s energy logistic.
|
2022
|
Key Highlights of Mundra Port
-
Ownership of the Mundra Port: Mundra Port is operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ). It is the India’s largest commercial port operator, which manages nearly 25% of the nation’s cargo movement.
-
Capacity of the Mundra Port: It has total handling capacity of 260 million metric tonnes (MMT) and it is managed over 155 MMT in FY 2022-23 which is accounting for about 11% of India’s maritime cargo.
-
Infrastructure of the Mundra Port: this port is equipped with 26 berths and two single-point moorings, enabling it to handle diverse vessels and cargo.
-
Cargo Types of Mundra Port: This port is deals with containers, dry bulk, break bulk, liquid cargo, automobiles, and is home to India’s largest coal import terminal, ensuring faster cargo clearance and reduced turnaround time.
-
Connectivity of the Mundra Port: This port is linked to the national railway network, providing cargo movement to almost any part of India.
Source: adaniports
What are the Capabilities and Infrastructure of the Mundra port?
Mundra Port is designed with a deep draft, all-weather, and direct berthing facilities, making it one of the most versatile ports in the world. It has the capacity to accommodate:
-
It is the largest crude oil carriers (VLCCs)
-
It is the world’s biggest cape-size bulk carriers
-
It is the largest container vessels
-
It is the largest car carriers
-
It is the largest LNG carriers
Source: adaniports
In worldwide market for global trade, Mundra Port has its unique for the “Year-Round-Operability”, which means that this port doent not lose a single operational day to weather condition may be arise.
Mundra is equipped with world-class support infrastructure, including a modern fleet of tugs and dredgers, ensuring round-the-clock, seamless operations under all conditions.
What are the significance of the Mundra Port?
The significance of the Mundra Port are given below in the table:
|
Aspect
|
Key Points
|
Economic Importance
|
|
Strategic Importance
|
|
Infrastructure & Connectivity
|
|
Industrial & Regional Growth
|
|
Environmental & Operational Efficiency
|
Conclusion
Mundra Port stands as India’s largest commercial port, symbolising the nation’s maritime strength and economic growth. This port has the world-class infrastructure, deep connectivity, and year-round operability, which accelerate India's economy and create a key pillar for India to stand in global trade.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation