International Science Olympiad: India Succeeds with Gold and Silver Medals at Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry Olympiads

The Indian team at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 have done the country proud by securing Gold and Silver medals in the competition. The International Biology Olympiad 2026 was held in July, where students from various countries participated.

The team members participating in the 37th International Biology Olympiad, Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar, secured medals, including one Gold.

It is a matter of immense happiness that in the 37th International Biology Olympiad held in Vilnius, Lithuania, all four Indian team members secured medals, including one Gold.



Proud of Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar for their success at the… pic.twitter.com/8KNqqhgFbM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2026

There were 307 students from 78 countries. The competition tested students on 6-hr practical labs—covering Molecular Bio & Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology & Systematics, and Plant Computational Biology, alongside 6-hr research-centric theoretical tasks. In total, 31 gold, 61 silver, and 91 bronze medals were awarded at IBO 2026.