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International Science Olympiad: India Succeeds with Gold and Silver Medals at Biology, Mathematics and Chemistry Olympiads

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:26 IST

A team of Indian students at the International Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics Olympiad have done the country proud by bagging Gold and Silver medals. Check the winner list here

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The Indian team at the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2026 have done the country proud by securing Gold and Silver medals in the competition. The International Biology Olympiad 2026 was held in July, where students from various countries participated.

The team members participating in the 37th International Biology Olympiad, Bhavyaa Gunwal, Soumil Maity, Nishit Kalani and Anmol Kumar, secured medals, including one Gold.

There were 307 students from 78 countries. The competition tested students on 6-hr practical labs—covering Molecular Bio & Biochemistry, Animal Physiology, Animal Morphology & Systematics, and Plant Computational Biology, alongside 6-hr research-centric theoretical tasks. In total, 31 gold, 61 silver, and 91 bronze medals were awarded at IBO 2026.

IBO 2026 Award Winners

Bhavyaa Gunwal (Mahendragarh, Haryana) - GOLD

Soumil Maity (Howrah, West Bengal) - SILVER 

Nishit Kalani (Pali, Rajasthan) - SILVER 

Anmol Kumar (Mansa, Punjab) - SILVER 

International Chemistry Olympiad 2026

Students also showed top performance in the International Chemistry Olympiad held in July 2026. The team, including Debadatta Priyadarshi, Harshit Singhal, Kabeer Chhillar and Sandeep Kuchi, won Gold Medals at the 58th International Chemistry Olympiad.

The International Chemistry Olympiad had 363 participants from 93 countries competing in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from July 10-19, 2026. This was India’s 27th participation in the IChO and the best performance to date.

IChO 2026 Award Winners

Debadatta Priyadarshi,  GOLD, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Harshit Singhal, GOLD, Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab

Kabeer Chhillar, GOLD,  Delhi

Sandeep Kuchi, GOLD,  Hyderabad, Telangana 

International Mathematics Olympiad

The team representing India at the 67th International Mathematical Olympiad in Shanghai, China, won 2 Golds and three Silvers. The team was competing in the largest-ever IMO with 666 students from 117 countries. The team was led by Leader Anant Mudgal (Mathelots Pvt Ltd) & Deputy Leader Mainak Ghosh (HBCSE) while Siddharth Choppara (CMI, Chennai) & Adhitya Mangudy (MIT, USA) served as Observers. 

Award Winners

Aarav Gupta (Delhi) Gold

Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) Gold

Bairav Murugan (Karnataka) Silver 

Kanav Talwar (Delhi) Silver

Sanjana Philo Chacko (Kerala) Silver 

Shreya Shantanu Mundhada (Mumbai) Silver

The International Science Olympiads are one of the most prestigious academic competitions conducted for school students from across the world. India has showcased success at these competitions in the last few years. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:26 IST

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